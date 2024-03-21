Harford County Public Library Foundation to host Taste of Harford May 19 at Vignon Manor Farm

Harford County Public Library Foundation is to host Taste of Harford May 19 at Vignon Manor Farm in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Hosts Taste of Harford

May 19 event at Vignon Manor Farm features ultimate buy local, taste local, culinary event

Belcamp, Md., March 21, 2024 – Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts Taste of Harford, a buy local, taste local event that celebrates the diverse flavors and skills of the Harford County agricultural and culinary communities, on Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vignon Manor Farm, 425 Darlington Road in Havre de Grace.

Funds raised at Taste of Harford will support Library programs, resources and services beyond the County’s Library budget, encompassing vital initiatives like the Rolling Reader, refurbishment of the Bel Air, Joppa and Aberdeen branches, and the Summer Reading program.

Taste of Harford showcases local restaurants and agricultural producers, including farmers, breweries and wineries. Each of the participants will provide guests with a “taste” of a specialty item determined by the agricultural producer or restaurant. All participants are encouraged to incorporate locally sourced ingredients in their recipes. The event will also feature a farmer’s market, live music, art and more.

“Taste of Harford will be an incredible afternoon showcasing the diverse flavors and skills of our local culinary community and celebrating local artists, musicians and authors,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “At the heart of our mission at the Library is collaboration with community partners to develop events that truly represent the richness of Harford County. We are very appreciative of our event partners who are helping us showcase Harford County’s best. We are also very grateful to our sponsors and our diverse array of participating restaurants and farms who help us ‘live deliciously’ every day.”

More than 50 restaurants and farms are anticipated to participate in the festivities. Confirmed participants include Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, Lib’s Grill & Catering of Bel Air, The Local, Pairings Bistro, Crossroads Bistro, The Abbey Burger Bistro, Uncle’s, Pat’s Pizzeria, Market Street Brewery, Independent Brewing Company, Harford Vineyard, Fiore Winery & Distillery, Coffee Coffee, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Say Delicious Confections, Gast Family Farms, Granova Poultry, Highview Farms, Pond View Farm, Brad’s Farm Market, Deer Meadow Farm, Fresh Source Farms, Daily Crisis Farm, Char Hope Foundation, Hickory Chance Beef, Jones Family Farm and Dany’s Robin Hood Farm. For the latest additions, visit HCPLonline.org.

Guests at Taste of Harford can show their support for their favorite local food and beverage businesses by casting votes for Harford County’s “Best Bite” in various categories.

In addition, the Restaurant Association of Maryland and Maryland Department of Agriculture will award a “Golden Ticket” to compete at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis to a restaurant participant featuring blue catfish as its “Best Bite.” Unlike other Golden Ticket competitions taking place across the state, this one will be by popular vote.

Also taking place during Taste of Harford, Master Chef John Shields of Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and Hastler will be taping segments for an upcoming episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.”

Tickets to Taste of Harford cost $40 per person or two for $75 and are available by visiting HCPLonline.org. The event is expected to be a sell out, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

Sponsorship opportunities (including tickets to the event) are available at HCPLonline.org or by contacting Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library, at 410-273-5600 x 6513 or at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Partners of Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Taste of Harford are Visit Harford!, Harford County Farm Bureau, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Association of Maryland and Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Sponsors of Taste of Harford include Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, ThinkBig Networks and Harford’s Heart. For an updated listing, visit HCPLonline.org.



“Taste of Harford will be a sensory delight for attendees but also a catalyst for community connections between farms and restaurants, businesses and patrons, and community support to critical Library initiatives like the Rolling Reader and Summer Reading. These important programs serve thousands of children and are funded by contributions outside the County’s budget. Community support for events like the Library Gala and Taste of Harford make these vital resources possible,” Shrodes said.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a charitable organization that raises funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and promotes awareness of its services. Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.