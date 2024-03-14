Harford Mutual Insurance Group promotes three officers

Harford Mutual Insurance Group promoted three officers. Here are the details provided by the company:

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group announced the promotions of three officers.

Jeffery J. Bischoff

Jeffery J. Bischoff has been promoted from Assistant Vice President of Information Technology to Vice President of Information Technology. With more than 25 years of Information Technology (IT) experience, Bischoff joined Harford Mutual in 2023. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the IT department and be responsible for developing and leading the company’s information technology strategy.

Before joining Harford Mutual, Bischoff held the position of Technology Solution Manager in the Policy Platform Department at American Family Insurance Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing from Syracuse University.

Patrick J. Gagen

Patrick J. Gagen, SPHR/SHRM-SCP, has been promoted from Assistant Vice President of Human Resources to Vice President of Human Resources. Gagen joined Harford Mutual in 2015 as Director of Human Resources (HR). In his role as Vice President, Gagen will continue to oversee benefits administration, compensation management, training and professional development programs, and the implementation of internal policies and procedures.

Gagen has 20 years of HR experience. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Science degree in Human Resource Development from Towson University. He has also achieved his Lean Green Belt Certification, SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designations.

Stacey A. Rebbert

Stacey A. Rebbert, AINS, has been promoted from Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. A marketing professional for 35 years, Rebbert joined Harford Mutual in 2013 as Marketing Manager and was promoted to Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications in 2018. In her role, Rebbert will continue to spearhead the company’s brand management, lead her team in the execution of all digital marketing, advertising, employee engagement, public relations, community relations, and corporate communications.

Rebbert currently serves as Chair of the Commission for Women in Harford County and sits on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. She is also a mentor for Dr. Nancy Grasmick’s Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program at Towson University. Rebbert holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University and a Master of Art degree in Contemporary Communication from Notre Dame of Maryland University.