John Carroll School graduate Gianna Romero selected as Miss Bel Air 2024

John Carroll School graduate Gianna Romero is named Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2024. Here are the details provided by the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee:

Gianna Romero Selected as Miss Bel Air 2024

John Carroll School graduate and advocate for mental health and wellness in athletics will also compete for title of Miss Maryland

BEL AIR, March 18, 2024: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., announces that Gianna Romero is the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2024. Romero was chosen through an interview process from interested applicants, and succeeds Giovanna Ward, Miss Bel Air 2023.

Gianna Romero

“The selection process this year was again quite difficult, because the candidates were all so wonderful,” states Michael Blum, chairperson of the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee. “We couldn’t have done it without the excellent scoring process created by Laura Patnaude, vice-chair of the Selection Committee and herself a former Miss Bel Air,” Blum adds. “We were very pleased to have many candidates from the greater Bel Air area,” Blum concludes, “and I believe that Gianna Romero, who graduated from the John Carroll School in Bel Air in 2023 and has been a significant contributor to many activities and interests around Bel Air, will be a terrific Miss Bel Air!”

In Gianna Romero’s own words, “As an athlete, instructor, and community volunteer, I am devoted to teaching youth and athletic staff about the importance of mental health and wellness in athletics. I’m thrilled and pleased to be able to serve my community and represent Bel Air this year on July 4th, and in the Miss Maryland Competition!”

The Selection Committee included Blum, former Miss Bel Airs Laura Patnaude and Chiamaka Ezeonyebuchi, and Board Members David Williams (President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee), Don Stewart, Aaron Cahall, Amy Biondi and Lisa Williams.

Gianna Romero is currently a student and feature baton twirler at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Communications with a minor in Event Planning. She is also a summer camp instructor and Birthday Party lead with Harford Gymnastics of Joppa, Maryland, and a Substitute Dance and Baton-Twirling Instructor for TwirlTasTix/Relevé Baton and Dance of Bel Air. Her volunteer experience includes co-organizing the first Twirler for a Day youth event at Stevenson University, being a guest choreographer for the Upper Falls Dance Academy winter concert, a community dance event assistant for the John Carroll Ballet Academy Thrive program, and a Summer Reading Assistant for the Harford County Public Library. She achieved the Dean’s List at Stevenson University for Fall 2023, and is a Stevenson University Leadership Scholar and Resident Assistant for the 2024-2025 Academic Year.

At John Carroll School, Gianna Romero achieved First Honors from 2021-2023, was a member of the National Art Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, and the Honor Society for Dance Arts. She is certified by USA Gymnastics in Safety and Response Policy, is SafeSport Trained by the US Center for Safe Sport, and is certified in Concussion Training by the CDC Heads Up Program.

Gianna’s social impact initiative is “Fit Mind Fit Athlete – Advocating for Mental Health and Wellness in Athletics”; she plans to work actively to educate those involved in athletics on the importance of prioritizing mental health, wellness, and healthy environments within their respective sports. After college, Gianna plans to enter the field of Sports Management and Communication, while also concentrating on helping athletes maintain their mental health and their inner wellness while they achieve success and athletic excellence.

Gianna Romero, the 14th consecutive title holder familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air,” will serve as official hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in the Town of Bel Air, Maryland. Miss Bel Air will also help promote the event to the Town of Bel Air Commissioners, the Harford County Council, and the citizens of greater Bel Air and Harford County, Maryland.



Events on Independence Day in Bel Air traditionally include the flag-raising at 6:45 am on July 4 at Town Hall, and the various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events such as the Water-Balloon Toss, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest. Patriotic flag ceremonies are held at various locations, including Shamrock Park and Rockfield Park. Finally, Miss Bel Air 2024, as Honorary Grand Marshall, leads the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm. Fireworks at about 9:30 pm conclude the day.



Miss Bel Air also appears at public events throughout the calendar year, including the Bel Air Kite Festival, the Harford County Farm Fair, and the annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade. She competes for the title of Miss Maryland at the annual Miss Maryland Competition, held in late June.

For complete information on all events in Bel Air on July 4, 2024, including how to apply to be in the annual parade, please visit https://belairjuly4.org.