Sarah Klein named to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s board of directors

Klein’s Family Markets Community Relations and Front-End Operations Director Sarah Klein was elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s board of directors. Here are the details provided:

Sarah Klein, Klein’s Family Markets Community Relations and Front-End Operations Director, Named to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Board of Directors

Forest Hill, MD (3/19/24) — Klein’s Family Markets Community Relations and Front-End Operations Director Sarah Klein was elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s board of directors.

Sarah Klein

Along with five other new members of the board, Klein will serve a three-year term starting this spring. The Foundation’s board works to engage with businesses and individuals to spread the library’s impact.

The Harford County Public Library Foundation was founded in 2000 to raise support and funds to enhance the library’s programs. The board consists of 11 to 21 county citizens, three library trustees, and the Library Director. Each board member is committed to improving the community and working on projects to benefit library.

“I am honored to be elected to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s board,” said Klein. “I’m always grateful for the opportunity to give back to my community. I’m a proud Harford County resident and the library foundation’s impact on the community cannot be understated. I look forward to serving on the board and helping Harford County maintain a premier library system.”

Klein has a long history of involvement with similar charitable boards including but not limited to:

o John Carroll School Board

o Greater Bel Air Community Foundation Board

o Albert P. Close Foundation Board, Char Hope Foundation Board

o Rockfield Foundation Board

o Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation Board