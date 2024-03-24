The Daily Record names Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Stacey Rebbert to its Maryland’s Top 100 Women list for second time

The Daily Record has named Stacey A. Rebbert, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Harford Mutual Insurance Group, to its 2024 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. Here are the details provided by the Harford Mutual Insurance Group:

Stacey A. Rebbert Named One of Maryland’s Top 100 Women for Second Time

Bel Air, Md. – The Daily Record has named Stacey A. Rebbert, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Harford Mutual Insurance Group, to its 2024 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. This is Rebbert’s second time receiving this recognition after being named an honoree in 2022.

In its 29th year, Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to once again receive this award and to be recognized alongside such influential women leaders,” said Rebbert. “I am passionate about amplifying women’s voices and empowering the future generation of women leaders.”

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record selected this year’s honorees based on educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience, along with letters of recommendation.

Rebbert joined Harford Mutual in 2013. She leads the company’s brand management, digital marketing, advertising, employee engagement, public relations, community relations, and corporate communications. She currently serves as Chair of the Harford County Commission for Women and sits on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. She is also a mentor for Dr. Nancy Grasmick’s Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program at Towson University.

Earlier this month, Rebbert was named the 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient. Rebbert holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University and a Master of Art degree in Contemporary Communication from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

“The 2024 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are exemplary leaders from a variety of professions across the state. They make significant contributions to their organizations and communities and are committed to mentoring to elevate future women leaders,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 6 at The Lyric Baltimore.