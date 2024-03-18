University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health unveiled the name of its Health and Wellness Center on the new Aberdeen campus: Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:

Elizabeth Wise, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (center), joins James Lambdin and Anna Lambdin at the unveiling of the Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen. (Photo by Matt McDonald)

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Unveils Name of New Health and Wellness Center in Aberdeen

Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center offers a range of clinical services, including primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, imaging, physical therapy and more

ABERDEEN, Md. (March 15, 2024) – At a ceremony today, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) unveiled the name of its Health and Wellness Center on the new Aberdeen campus: Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center.

Opened in late 2023, the 93,000-square-foot Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center, located at 650 McHenry Road in Aberdeen, offers a range of clinical services including primary care, endocrinology and diabetes care, cardiology, hematology and oncology, infusion services, wound care, orthopedics, physical therapy, rehabilitation, imaging and lab services.

The Lambdins, residents of Fair Hill, Md., have been longtime supporters and donors to the UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. Their 2021 commitment of $7.5 million, the single largest gift ever received by the foundation, created an endowment to establish The Anna and James Lambdin Leadership Institute at UM UCH, which focuses on building tomorrow’s leaders and offers two programs: Professional Advancement in Nursing Leadership Fellows and The Lyle E. Sheldon Leadership Fellows.

“We are so grateful to the Lambdins for their leadership and transformational commitment,” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer UM UCH. “Their gift will serve future generations of nurses and leaders. The Lambdins truly embody friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors, and we thank them for all they do for our community.”

James Lambdin served as a member and officer of UM Upper Chesapeake Health and its hospitals’ Boards of Directors for nearly 20 years, many of which were in leadership positions, including Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board’s finance and investment committees. For the past 25 years, he has served on the UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation Board of Directors. James is President of Lambdin Development Company, a commercial and residential real estate development firm.

Anna Lambdin also gives of her time, treasure and talent through an active involvement in the community, serving many nonprofit organizations. Most significant is her many years of serving the Manna House Food Ministry at Bel Air United Methodist Church.

UM Upper Chesapeake Health is transforming health care in Harford County. In addition to the Anna and James Lambdin Health and Wellness Center, the Aberdeen campus is also home to the 130,000-square-foot UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen that includes a state-of-the-art Emergency Department and observation care area, a helipad for transfers to University of Maryland Medical Center for patients who need critical advanced care and a Behavioral Health Pavilion providing both inpatient and outpatient care. In Bel Air, last month UM Upper Chesapeake Health opened a three-story, 75,000-square foot patient bed tower constructed on the top of the Kaufman Cancer Center at the hospital and includes 72 patient beds (42 observation and 30 inpatient). The Outpatient Surgery Center, Pavilion III, opens in spring 2024 with orthopedic, spine, hand and plastics specialty practices in addition to rehabilitation and physical therapy services. The 60,000-square foot center offers prime leasing opportunities for physician offices as well.