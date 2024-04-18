Aberdeen High School Band wins top honors in national competition

All three Aberdeen High School Band ensembles clinched first place in their respective categories at the Music in the Parks competition at Universal Orlando in Florida. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Aberdeen High School Band Wins Big in National Competition

Wins First-Place Awards

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Aberdeen High School Band, under the direction of Ms. Kaitlyn Wittman, showcased their talent on a national stage at the Music in the Parks competition at Universal Orlando in Florida. Competing in the parade, concert, and jazz band categories, Aberdeen High School’s band stood out amongst schools from across the country, including representatives from Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio.

The students’ skill and dedication were on display as all three ensembles clinched first place in their respective categories, earning superior ratings, the highest possible accolade, in both jazz and concert band divisions.

The Aberdeen High School Symphonic Band and Jazz Band were also honored with the “Overall Grand Champion” title, recognizing them as the highest scoring ensembles in their category, regardless of school size or grade level.

Additionally, students Jaiden Rice (vocalist) and Philip Kim (flugel horn) were awarded “Outstanding Soloist” for their stellar performances with the Aberdeen High School Jazz Band.

“We are immensely proud of our students’ remarkable achievements at the Music in the Parks competition at Universal Orlando,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sean Bulson. “The student musicians’ dedication, passion and pursuit of excellence are great reminders of how remarkable our students are. Their drive, with the support of our amazing Fine Arts Department, has shown on a national stage what incredible talent we have and must continue to nurture in Harford County.”

As the Aberdeen High School Band continues to excel, their success serves as an inspiration to students, educators, and communities alike, highlighting the importance of arts education and the limitless potential within every young musician.