Flagship Premium Cinemas to update recently closed AMC theater in Churchville with recliner seating by this fall

Flagship Premium Cinemas plans to update the recently closed Churchville AMC theater with heated recliner seating and other amenities by this fall. Here are the details provided by Flagship Premium Cinemas:

Flagship Premium Cinemas Expands Footprint into Harford County

Set to Occupy Former Churchville AMC Theater by Fall, Cinema Will Revive the Movie Theater Experience in Community

Baltimore, MD, April 11, 2024 – Flagship Premium Cinemas, a leader in innovative cinema experiences, is expanding its footprint with the upcoming opening of its newest location, the former AMC cinema in Churchville (2408 Churchville Rd., Bel Air). Marking its return to the same Churchville venue more than 20 years after it first opened there, Flagship’s theater will redefine the moviegoing experience by blending luxury amenities with family-friendly entertainment and bringing new life to the beloved and recently closed venue by this fall.

Proudly known as the “neighborhood theater,” Flagship offers a mix of luxury amenities, including state-of-the-art facilities, plush power reclining and heated seating, premium food and beverage options, and high-quality entertainment for the community’s families and businesses.

“Cinema is not dead! We are looking forward to not only filling a cinematic void for the community but offering a luxury and family-friendly theater experience for the area,” said Paul Wenger, President of Flagship Premium Cinemas. “Flagship Cinemas is bringing back the magic of the movies to this community and will provide an unforgettable entertainment destination for movie lovers of all ages. Our company opened this facility back in 2001, and we enjoyed a wonderful reputation in the area for over a decade. We’ve come full circle with our return, and we have a great surprise in store for this Churchville theater.”

Flagship Premium Cinemas stands out for its commitment to enhancing the cinematic experience. The Churchville location will further this legacy, incorporating new features to make movie-going more memorable than ever.

