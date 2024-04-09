Harford Community College to host NJCAA lacrosse championships

Harford Community College has been designated the host site of the NJCAA’s Men’s Lacrosse Championship and the Women’s Lacrosse Invitational through 2028. This year’s tournaments are May 11-12. Here are the details provided:

Photo by Richie Gutierrez, Harford Community College Athletics

Harford Community College to Host NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship and Women’s Lacrosse Invitational Through 2028

Harford Community College has been designated the host site of the NJCAA’s Men’s Lacrosse Championship and the Women’s Lacrosse Invitational through 2028 by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The 2024 tournaments are set for May 11-12 at Harford’s Sports Complex on the College’s campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. This year marks the first time both the men’s and women’s lacrosse championships have been held at the same location.

Future NJCAA lacrosse championships and invitationals will be held at the Harford Sports Complex May 10-11, 2025; May 9-10, 2026; May 8-9, 2027; and May 13-14, 2028.

May 11, 2024 will showcase the semi-final contests between the #2 and #3 seeds (women at 10 a.m. and men at 3:30 p.m.) and the #1 and #4 seeds (women at 12:30 p.m. and men at 6 p.m.). May 12 is reserved for the national championship games at noon for the women and 4 p.m. for the men. The awards ceremonies will be held immediately after each.

“Harford Community College is honored to be hosting the NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship and Women’s Lacrosse Invitational through 2028,” said Ed Liesch, athletic director at Harford Community College. “Our focus is to provide the student-athletes, teams and fans with a memorable tournament experience. Between our partnership with the Maryland Sports Commission and our local tourism office, Visit Harford, we’re working to create an atmosphere that will have lacrosse fans returning to Harford’s campus for years to come.”

Fans hoping to catch the action can purchase entry for $20 per day. Ticket sales will be offered in advance at www.harfordevents.com and at the gate, if available. Championship day sold out in 2023, so it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. The NJCAA will also provide a live stream of each contest with access available for purchase.

Harford Community College hosted the men’s tournament for the first time in 2023 and won the championship title at the conclusion of an undefeated season. Harford’s Fighting Owls ranked number 1 in the NJCAA pre-season poll.

Harford Stadium is a field turf facility with a 1,000-seat capacity (expandable to 1,400) and is home to the men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse teams. Built in 1968, the stadium also features new LED lighting, an electronic wireless scoreboard display and a press box. For more information, visit the Harford Athletics website at www.harfordathletics.com.