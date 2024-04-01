Harford County Education Foundation 20th anniversary celebration to include art exhibit, golf classic and awards breakfast

The Harford County Education Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a variety of events. Here the the details provided by the foundation:

Photo courtesy of Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Education Foundation Launches 20th Anniversary Celebration Festivities

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Harford County Education Foundation announces an assortment of community events to share the positive impact the Education Foundation has made in the past two decades.

Bel Air, MD [March 26, 2024]— Harford County Education Foundation proudly announces the celebration of its 20th Anniversary with a range of events. This milestone marks two decades of community dedication and commitment towards achieving their goals of supporting Harford County Public Schools students and teachers. Harford County Education Foundation welcomes the community to join them in their celebration festivities.

Celebration Schedule:

Art Exhibition VIP Private Showing Reception

April 19, 2024, from 5:30 – 8:30 pm, Bel Air Armory

Art Exhibition & Family Event

April 20, 2024, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm; Bel Air Armory, Free and Open to the Public

Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic

May 6, 2024, from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm; Maryland Golf and Country Club

Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast

October 11, 8:30 am – 11:30 am, Water’s Edge Event Center

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.harfordeducation.org/20th-anniversary

New Early Childhood Development Initiative:

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Harford County Education Foundation has implemented a new initiative called Bound Together. This program focuses on early childhood development and school readiness, aimed at creating a nurturing environment for literacy and learning at home. By providing these essential resources, Bound Together assists children and their families in developing crucial skills necessary for school readiness during the vital years of Birth – 3. More information on Bound Together can be found at www.harfordeducation.org/bound-together

Our Impact:

“Over the past two decades, Harford County Education Foundation has raised millions to support students and teachers in Harford County Public Schools,” said Debora Gavin Merlock, Founder and President. “We all believe in the transformative power of education,” she added. “We take this time to reflect on the impact we have had on students in these past 20 years and look ahead to the possibilities in the next 20 years.”

Harford County Education Foundation provides access to tools and resources with the aim of removing barriers to learning and supporting Harford’s most vulnerable children. The Education Foundation has funded middle and high school leadership programs, college and career workshops, tech devices and home internet service, school and classroom enrichment with a focus on health, literacy, STEM, and basic needs, early childhood literacy and school readiness initiatives, teacher recognition and support, essential school supplies and homework kits, and scholarships for graduating seniors.

738 students were supported through Leadership, Career Exploration, and College Access programs

$353,000 in school supplies provided to students and classrooms

6,500 homework tool kits to support the completion of homework assignments

32,000 high-interest books gifted to children and classroom libraries

$165,000 to fund school-based enrichment programs

$220,000 awarded in Scholarships to graduating seniors

340 Harford County Public School teachers honored and celebrated as Everyday Heroes for their critical role in helping students fulfill their potential

$26,300 to provide necessary resources to students needed during COVID while learning at home

Business and community members are invited to learn more about the work of Harford County Education Foundation, make a gift in honor of its 20th Anniversary, or explore meaningful involvement at www.harfordeducation.org.