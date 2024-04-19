Harford County hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 27

Harford County is hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27 with drive-through collections offered at seven locations. Here are the details provided by the government:

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 27

BEL AIR, Md., (April 16, 2024) – Harford County residents can drop off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at seven convenient locations on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local law enforcement, will be collecting medications as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

All types of over-the-counter and prescription medications, vitamins, and pet medications will be accepted – no questions asked.

Drive-Thru collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Harford County government building, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Ave.

Havre de Grace Police Department, 715 Pennington Ave.

Maryland State Police Barracks, 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

Wegmans Market, 21 Wegmans Blvd., Abingdon

Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, 500 Main Street, Delta

“National Drug Take Back Day makes it easy to dispose of unwanted medications and keep them from falling into the wrong hands or harming our environment,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Please remember to clear out your medicine cabinet and visit a drop-off location near you on Saturday, April 27 to keep our community safe.”

Harford County has collected and destroyed over 46,000 pounds of unwanted medications since 2013 and the national effort has resulted in the retrieval of over 17.9 million pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused medications since 2016.

Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.