Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson elected to National Education Governance Board

Dr. Bulson working with students at Joppatowne Elementary School (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)

Dr. Sean Bulson Elected to National Education Governance Board

Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools was elected to a three-year term on the executive committee of AASA, The School Superintendent’s Association.

Founded in 1865, and headquartered in Alexandria, Va., AASA serves as the nation’s premiere organization for public school district leadership, representing thousands of school system leaders throughout the U.S.

The 22-member committee, elected by AASA’s governing board, represents each region of the country. The committee meets quarterly and conducts the ongoing business of the organization.

“As an AASA Governing Board Member, my responsibility was to represent my state and our region,” said Dr. Bulson. “As an Executive Committee member, I would serve as a conduit for information from the region to the broader organization. I look forward to elevating others’ voices from within our region to support the important advocacy work performed by AASA.”

Dr. Bulson has been a passionate member of the AASA Governing Board since 2022 and was named the 2024 Maryland Superintendent of the Year.

New executive committee members will serve a three-year term which starts effective July 1, 2024.