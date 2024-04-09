Harford County to host volunteer fair in April 30

The Harford County Volunteer Fair will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at the McFaul Activity Center in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host Volunteer Fair April 30 in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., (April 2, 2024) – Helping others brings meaning to our own lives and strengthens entire communities. To foster the spirit of giving back, Harford County is hosting a volunteer fair for residents to connect with opportunities to serve.

The Harford County Volunteer Fair will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at the McFaul Activity Center in Bel Air. All ages are welcome to attend. The event is free, and attendees can sign up to win door prizes.

More than 25 organizations will be on hand offering a range of opportunities for volunteers to help children, families, veterans, seniors, individuals with disabilities and more. Organizations will also be seeking volunteers to support their work involving homelessness, food pantries, and volunteer fire and EMS services.

Community organizations seeking volunteers can still register for a free table at www.volunteerharford.org.

“Our county is most fortunate to have such a rich array of non-profits doing good work in our community, but these organizations need volunteers,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our event will connect volunteers with opportunities to fit anyone’s time and talents. I encourage individuals, families, and community groups to attend the fair and learn how they can make a difference in Harford County.”

For more information, contact the Department of Housing and Community Services at 410-638-3045.