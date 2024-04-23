Harford County to offer free emergency preparedness classes beginning May 22

Harford Department of Emergency Services is offering a free four-week session of classes 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings, May 22 through June 12, at the Harford County Government building, 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill. Here are the details provided:

Registration Open for Harford County’s Free Emergency Preparedness Classes Beginning May 22

BEL AIR, Md., (April 23, 2024) – Is your family prepared for the next emergency? Registration is now open for Harford County’s free Prepare Because You Care emergency preparedness training program. This series of four classes will teach participants how to be better prepared and stay safe in an emergency.

Offered by the Harford Department of Emergency Services, the next four-week session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings, May 22 through June 12, at the Harford County Government building, 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.

Each class session will cover a different topic:

Save a life-stop the bleed and CPR/AED training

How to make a disaster supply kit

Fire safety for your home

Basic crime prevention strategies

“We often think an emergency won’t happen to us, but our 9-1-1 call center receives 450 calls every day,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Citizens who are on the scene and trained to act can save a life and keep themselves and their loved ones safe until help arrives.”

For more information and to register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/1721/Prepare-Because-You-Care.