Klein’s ShopRite to celebrate renovation of Main Street location May 3

Klein’s ShopRite has completed the renovations of its Main Street location and is celebrating with a reopening ceremony May 3 to feature discounts and food giveaways. Here are the details provided by the company:

Klein’s ShopRite Announces Grand Reopening of its Main Street Location

Forest Hill, MD (4/29/24) — Klein’s ShopRite, a nine store ShopRite Supermarket company and member company of Wakefern, announced that the grand reopening ceremony for its Main Street location (223 N Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014) will take place on Friday, May 3rd at 11 a.m.

The reopening will showcase the store’s new modern layout that enhances customer experience.

In addition to the ceremony, there will be a variety of specials throughout the week to celebrate the reopening including discounts and food giveaways. On Saturday May 4th, Justin Schlegel from 98 Rock radio will host his show live from the Main Street store from 12-2 p.m. and the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood truck will be onsite from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our newly improved Main Street location. Our customers are our top priority, and the store was modernized and redesigned with them in mind. Our goal is to make every visit a delightful experience, and we encourage everyone to come out and see the changes!” said President and CEO Marshall Klein.