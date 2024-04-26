Section of Stafford Road in Susquehanna State Park to close May 6 for 10 days

The Harford County government has announced that a section of Stafford Road in Havre de Grace, between Craigs Corner Road and Rock Run Road will be closed for approximately 10 days starting on or about May 6. Here are the details provided:

Section of Stafford Road in Susquehanna State Park to be Closed for Approximately 10 Days

BEL AIR, Md., (April 24, 2024) – A section of Stafford Road in Havre de Grace, between Craigs Corner Road and Rock Run Road will be closed for approximately 10 days starting on or about Monday, May 6. The closure is necessary for repairs to the bridge over Rock Run.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.