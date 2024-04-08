The Highlands School to host cornhole fundraiser for student scholarships May 4

The Highlands School will be hosting its first “Cornhole Tournament for the Kids” on May 4th, 2024. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host Cornhole Tournament for the Kids

Bel Air, MD (4/3/24) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host its “Cornhole Tournament for the Kids” on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Anyone can participate in the tournament and 100% of the proceeds will go towards scholarships for students.

Tournament check-in begins at 10 a.m. and play begins at 11 a.m. The event will be at The Highlands School Parking Lot, at 2409 Creswell Road, Bel Air, 21015. The event will be moved inside to the gym if it rains.

In addition to cornhole, there will be beer, wine, food trucks, live music, a 50/50 raffle and a custom cornhole board auction.

“We’re letting bags fly! We could not be more excited for our cornhole tournament,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “There is something for everyone during the event and it supports a great cause! Even if you don’t want to play in the tournament, you can socialize, enjoy live music and great food and drinks. Tournament spots are filling up quickly, so we encourage those interested to sign up ASAP. We hope to see you there!”

To register to participate in the cornhole tournament visit: https://www.highlandsschool.net/cornhole-2024/