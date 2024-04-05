Volunteers celebrated Arbor Day by planting 150 trees at the Harford Glen Environmental Education Center. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Community Volunteers Plant 150 Trees for Harford County’s Arbor Day Celebration

BEL AIR, Md., (April 5, 2024) – Volunteers of all ages rolled up their sleeves and planted 150 trees to celebrate Arbor Day at the Harford Glen Environmental Education Center on Friday, March 29.

During the event County Executive Bob Cassilly announced that Harford County has again earned the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA award. The award was for Harford’s ongoing commitment to effective forest management and underscores the county’s dedication to prioritizing the planting and nurturing of trees. Since 2003 Harford County has planted over 33,000 native trees throughout the county.

“We are honored to again receive the Tree City USA award, reflecting our commitment to enhancing our community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank the many volunteers who took the time to come out and plant trees to help improve our community now and for generations to come.”