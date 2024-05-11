The 11th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk held May 11 raised more than $95,000 for Cancer LifeNet, bringing the cumulative total raised to more than $1.2 million over the past 11 years. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

11th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk Raises More than $95,000

May 11 event raised funds for Cancer LifeNet and its vital supportive care services

BEL AIR, Md. (May 14, 2024) – The 11th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk held this weekend raised more than $95,000 for Cancer LifeNet, bringing the cumulative total raised to more than $1.2 million over the past 11 years.

This annual event, held along the perimeter of the turf field at The John Carroll School in Bel Air, brought together more than 400 members of the community to honor, celebrate and remember loved ones, friends and neighbors who are impacted by cancer. More than 600 donors supported the walk. Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland was the Presenting Sponsor.

“Our volunteers, donors, families and friends demonstrate the meaning of community every year by their support of the Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk,” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System. “The services offered by Cancer LifeNet are so vital in helping patients and their families navigate the cancer journey. We are so grateful to all who supported this year’s walk. The funds raised really do make a difference in the lives of many.”

It’s not too late to make a donation to support Cancer LifeNet through this fundraising effort – donations are still being accepted at uchfoundation.org.

Cancer LifeNet, located at the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) in Bel Air, provides support services to help patients and their loved ones find the resources needed to balance work, family and cancer treatment. Nurse navigators, social workers and other specialists work alongside people diagnosed with cancer and their families to create a safe and nurturing environment to help them with each stage of their cancer care. The program’s $1 million annual operating budget is funded solely through philanthropic support.

Over the past year, more than 2,100 people have benefited from the various programs and services provided by Cancer LifeNet. Since its founding 18 years ago, more than 22,000 cancer patients and family members have used the more than 300 free-of-charge services provided by Cancer LifeNet. The UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation partnered with the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance in 2014 to establish the walk fundraiser to benefit Cancer LifeNet.

The 2024 walk concludes the 10th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Kaufman Cancer Center and the 20th anniversary of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance.