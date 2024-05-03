Bryan Angelilli and John Sieracki IV of Harford Financial Group earn industry license

Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli and John Sieracki IV have earned their Series 7 license. Here are the details provided by the firm:

Harford Financial Group’s Angelilli and Sieracki Earn Series 7 License

Series 7 license is the professional credential for working in the securities industry

Bel Air, Md., May 3, 2024 – Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli and John Sieracki IV have earned their Series 7 license. The Series 7 license is offered by FINRA, a government-authorized not-for-profit organization that oversees broker-dealers in the United States. It is the professional license needed to work in the securities industry.

Bryan Angelilli (Photo by Maryland based Commercial photographer Robin Sommer and Bill Rettberg of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Angelilli, a registered representative at Harford Financial Group, joined the firm in 2023. He is also an adjunct professor at Harford Community College.

Sieracki, also a registered representative, began his career at Harford Financial Group as an intern while studying financial economics as a student at UMBC and joined the firm full time after graduation.

Both Angelilli and Sieracki are on the Certified Financial Planner™ track to become advisors. The CFP designation ensures that clients receive a holistic approach to the financial planning process to assist with the five pillars of financial planning: managing retirement income, asset management, asset protection, tax management, and estate and legacy planning.

John Sieracki IV (Photo by Maryland based Commercial photographer Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Holding the Series 7 license indicates that the recipient has the required knowledge regarding the industry including types of securities, regulations that must be followed and how to recommend securities. Upon receiving the Series 7 license, the recipient is required to complete continuing education to stay up to date with trends and regulations. Recommending and choosing securities is under Harford Financial Group’s asset management pillar of holistic financial planning, the process that the firm’s advisors utilize.

There are several steps involved in obtaining the Series 7 license including passing two exams— Securities Industry Essentials Exam (also known as the SIE Exam) and the General Securities Representative Qualification Examination (GS).

“All of us at Harford Financial Group are so proud of Bryan and John for the hard work they have put in to receive the Series 7 license. Making sure our team has the appropriate education, certifications and experience to provide holistic and comprehensive financial planning to our clients is our goal,” said Adam Freeland CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “As a firm, we are deeply committed to the best customer service possible, and the accomplishments of Bryan and John further that commitment.”

The advisers at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.