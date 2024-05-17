Community leader Vicki Jones elected to Freedom Federal Credit Union Board

Freedom Federal Credit Union has announced the election of Vicki Jones to its Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

VICKI JONES ELECTED TO FREEDOM FEDERAL CREDIT UNION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vicki Jones

Bel Air, MD – Freedom Federal Credit Union announces the election of Vicki Jones to its Board of Directors. With a background in community and workforce development, Jones brings a proven track record of leadership and dedication to service.



“I am excited to join the Freedom Federal Credit Union Board because I believe in using my skills and insights to drive positive change,” Vicki Jones remarked. “My goals include fostering innovation and continuing to advocate for bias-free banking. I hope to collaborate with my fellow Board Members to increase Freedom’s visibility and to enhance a sense of belonging for all stakeholders.”



Vicki Jones, a self-proclaimed military brat turned community leader, also carries an impressive educational and professional background, and throughout her 25-year career, Jones has been instrumental in administering high-profile projects for national and local organizations. In 2022, Jones accepted a position with Harford County Public Schools to manage their Talent Pathways Project’s Grow Your Own initiative.

Jones’ dedication to community has been broadly recognized and includes nominations for the Women of Influence Award by the WEDC Foundation, Harford’s Most Beautiful People, and recognition as one of Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch.

As President of the Harford County NAACP, Executive Officer on the state NAACP team, and an elected council member for the City of Havre de Grace, Jones has demonstrated exceptional leadership, advocacy, and a steadfast commitment to advancing social justice and equality.



“We are thrilled to welcome Vicki Jones to our Board of Directors,” said Lisa Ermatinger, Board Chair at Freedom Federal Credit Union. “Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to community service make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”



Vicki Jones’ election to the board marks an exciting chapter for Freedom Federal Credit Union as it continues its mission to serve its members and the community with excellence and integrity.