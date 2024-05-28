Harford County Public Library’s summer reading program starts June 1

Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Adventure 2024, with a theme of “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” takes place June 1 through August 17 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Launches Summer Reading June 1

‘Adventure Begins at Your Library’ kicks off with celebrations that take place June 17 at the Bel Air and Havre de Grace libraries

Belcamp, Md., May 28, 2024 — Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Adventure 2024 takes place June 1 through August 17 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer.

Participants are invited on June 1 to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. This year’s theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

Celebrations for Summer Reading Adventure 2024 take place June 17 at the Bel Air Library from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Havre de Grace Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Customers are invited to enjoy fun activities and meet Summer Reading Adventure sponsors.

“The Library is full of adventures each and every day. This year’s Summer Reading theme encourages our customers of all ages to explore the Library and its many programs. Our Summer Reading Adventure offers something for everyone,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Many thanks to our super awesome sponsors for helping to make this year’s Summer Reading Adventure possible.”

The Summer Reading Adventure 2024 goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. A completion certificate will be available to all who sign up and complete their goals.

Registration giveaways for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches and may be picked up after signing up. This year’s giveaways, while supplies last, include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher to attend an Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game.

Completion prizes will be available, while supplies last, starting June 17. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

Beginning June 1, a limited edition “Adventure Begins at our Library” Summer Reading Adventure 2024 T-shirt is available for $5 each (while supplies last) at all Harford County Public Library locations.

The sponsors of “Adventure Begins at Your Library” are Pioneer Sponsor, Celebree School; Adventurer Level Sponsors Harford Day School and Bel Air Friends of HCPL; Jr. Explorer Level Sponsors APGFCU, Klein’s ShopRite, Rosedale Federal, The John Carroll School, Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL and Rotary Club of Aberdeen; and In-Kind Sponsors Horizon Cinemas and Aberdeen IronBirds.

There are numerous programs and activities being held at multiple libraries, often over several days. To find specific locations, dates and times, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/events. Among the highlights are:

“The Science Guys: STEAM Adventure” takes place at several branches from June 17-20. At this show, young scientists will embark on a STEAM adventure. Participants will explode into a mission that reveals challenges of defying gravity and electrifying obstacles, all while exploring science principles to navigate an escape. This adventure includes the powerful forces of physics, stunning reactions of chemistry and more.

“Didgeridoo Down Under” is an epic adventure to the Land Down Under with an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation June 26-28 at various branches. Participants will explore the Great Barrier Reef and the Outback, learn about creatures like kangaroos and koalas and much more.

“Wildlife Adventures: Wild Tales” is an extraordinary journey where stories come to life. Animal ambassadors will enchant as participants explore adventures of faraway lands, bygone eras and the magical adventures that begin in our own backyard. Programs take place July 1-6 at various branches.

“CTR Changing Lives: Story Time with Buttons the Shetland Pony” invites participants to enjoy a reading of Button’s first book, “Buttons Has Her Day,” and learn all about adaptive riding lessons and equine therapy with fun, ground-based activities (no riding involved). Programs take place July 2-18 at several libraries.

“Mr. Jon & Friends: Rock and Rhyme” is a customer favorite and takes place July 15-17 at various libraries. Join award-winning kids musician Mr. Jon for a fun program for the whole family. Mr. Jon and his silly friend, George the Monkey, will have you laughing and dancing along. Using rhymes, songs, books and puppets, this interactive musical comedy show is a performance not to be missed.

“Magician Mike Rose: Magical Adventures” takes place July 22-26 at several branches. The always popular Magician Mike Rose presents impossible magic tricks and off-the-wall comedy all themed around adventure. The show will feature lots of opportunities for participation, and many children will become part of the show.

“The Fifty 7’s: Musical Adventure” invites participants to sing, dance and play along during this interactive music performance July 31-August 2 at various branches. Experience guitar, ukulele and percussion while exploring many different styles of music.

“Circus Science” is an interactive performance featuring silly scientist Gregory May, a former Ringling Brothers performer and Port Discovery Children’s Museum educator, who uses amazing tricks to explore the circus world and the basic science that makes it work. Programs will be held August 5-6 at various branches.

“The Farmyard: Small Animal Encounter” takes place August 12-16 at several libraries. Participants will hear a farmyard story, meet a friend from the farm and enjoy hands-on opportunities with agriculture.

“The Farmyard: Outdoor Animal Encounter” August 13-14 at various branches teaches participants about agriculture from The Farmyard’s farmers and introduces them to more than five farm animals.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.