Harford County Public Schools agricultural students excel in state competition

(Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)

Students from North Harford High excelled across multiple categories in the Maryland Future Farmers of America (FFA) Spring Judging Competition in Westminster, Md. Several received FFA jackets through the Gift of Blue initiative. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools Agricultural Students Succeed at State Level

Harford County Public Schools is pleased to announce the recipients of the annual Gift of Blue Program and the exceptional results of our students in the Maryland Future Farmers of America (FFA) Spring Judging Competition that was held in Westminster, Maryland on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Gift of Blue Program is an initiative through FFA where teachers can nominate students to receive an FFA jacket and tie/scarf free of charge. The North Harford Chapter contributes $20 per student, while the Maryland FFA Alumni Association donates the rest.

This year the recipients from Harford County Public Schools are Clayton McGraw, William Rowan and Logan Sealy.

The FFA blue jacket is part of the official FFA dress, which is required for most competitions, banquets, community events and animal shows at fairs. The decision to nominate students for the Gift of Blue Program for the North Harford FFA Chapter is based on the student’s level of participation in the FFA chapter and financial need. The chapter often rewards hard-working students with their own jacket to recognize their dedication.

During the Maryland FFA Spring Judging, North Harford High School students excelled in various events. Here are the event results and the participating students’ names and placements:

Farm Business Management: HCPS team placed 2nd in the state and will compete at the Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts. Participants include William Rowan (3rd place), James Ortt (5th place), Lucy Heisey and Samuel Kleback.

Floriculture: HCPS team placed 9th out of 17 teams. Participants include Harley Weisman (13th place), Norah McElwain, Abby Potowaki, and Sarah Reifsnyder.

Food Science: HCPS team placed 3rd out of 5 teams. Participants included Jayden Holliday (4th place), Sophia Reinert (7th place), Lyla Deckman (9th place) and Miranda Buettner (14th place).

Meat Evaluation: HCPS team placed 2nd and will continue to the Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts. Participants include Grayson Whaley (1st place), Nina Field (7th place), Sophia Bonincontri (8th place), and Nevada Abels (16th place).

Milk Quality: HCPS team placed 1st and will compete at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October 2024. Participants include Emily Troyer (3rd place), Maddi Thomas (4th place), Kate Vanarsdale (17th place), and Cole Hellwig (26th place).

Nursey/Landscape: HCPS team placed 1st and will compete at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October 2024. Participants include Jonathan Vanbuskirk (1st place), Ryan Layman (2nd place), Frank Delucia (3rd place), and Bianca Baker (5th place).

Vet Science: HCPS team placed 2nd out of 20 teams and will continue to compete at the Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts. Participants include Erin McGovern (1st place), Clayton McGraw (10th place), Allyson Knott, and Grace Bauer.

Harford County Public Schools is proud of each student’s achievements and is dedicated to supporting their future successes in agricultural education and FFA activities.