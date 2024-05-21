Harford County Public Schools seeks applicants for its Library Materials Reconsideration Committee

Harford County Public Schools is seeking applicants for membership on its Library Materials Reconsideration Committee. Members evaluate challenged library books considering criteria outlined in the library’s evaluation and selection procedure. The application deadline is June 5. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Harford County Public Schools is seeking applicants for membership on its Library Materials Reconsideration Committee. Membership is open to all Harford County residents, including those without children in the school system. The Reconsideration Committee is charged with evaluating challenged library books considering criteria outlined in the library’s evaluation and selection procedure.

The Reconsideration Committee will meet once in September, up to five times between October 1 and December 15, 2024, and up to five times between March 1 and May 15, 2025. All members must read each book assigned to their sub-committee for reconsideration. New members are confirmed in June for a one-year term. Members may reapply for additional terms. Regular attendance is vital to maintain the continuity, sustainability, and effectiveness of the committee. Any member absent from the scheduled meetings during a twelve-month period shall be removed from the committee upon the recommendation of the staff coordinator.

Residents of Harford County interested in serving as a member of this committee should complete an application, available on the Harford County Public Schools Library Media webpage.

The deadline for application is June 5, 2024.

