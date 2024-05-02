Harford County Public Schools’ Shenna Morrison named School Nutrition Association 2024 Employee of the Year



Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson with Ms. Shenna Morrison (Photo courtesy of Harford County Public Schools)

The School Nutrition Association named Harford County Public Schools‘ Shenna Morrison School Nutrition Association Employee of the Year. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Harford County Public Schools Celebrates Shenna Morrison, 2024 Winner of SNA Employee of the Year Award

Harford County Public Schools is thrilled to announce that Shenna Morrison has been honored as the School Nutrition Association (SNA) 2024 Employee of the Year! A 27-year employee of Harford County Public Schools, Morrison is currently a Production Center Associate at North Harford High School. The SNA honored her in a virtual award ceremony released on April 30, 2024.

This recognition highlights Morrison’s outstanding contributions to the school nutrition program at North Harford High School. Her exceptional customer service skills, creativity, and commitment to professional development have set her apart as a leader in the school nutrition field. This dedication to her profession earned her the top spot in the regional recognitions, and ultimately the national level.

During the virtual recognition ceremony, Shenna was asked what motivates her the most about serving her students. “To see the excitement on their face when you put out their favorite meal,” she responded. “The smiles. Putting extra things out just to make their day.”

As the national winner, Morrison receives a plaque and all-expenses paid trip to the annual National Conference, where she will be celebrated alongside other award recipients.