Harford County students win fair housing poster contest hosted by Harford County Association of REALTORS®

Nearly 70 Harford County students competed in the Harford County Association of REALTORS® fair housing poster contest. Here are the details provided by the association:

(Photo courtesy of HarCAR)

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Announces Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners

Bel Air, MD (5/1/24) — In honor of April being Fair Housing Month, the Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) hosted a poster contest to educate students about fair housing. Students from across Harford County were invited to participate. This year’s theme was “We Are Better Together!”

Nearly 70 students submitted posters displaying their interpretation of the “We Are Better Together!” theme. The winners of the contest were recognized at a ceremony on April 24th. Each winner also received a Target gift card.

The middle school winner was Camryn Allmond. The elementary school winners were as follows: first place was a tie between Livia Reid and Enrique Carbonell, second place to Darcy Herman, and third place Favour Bolen. There were also two honorable mentions: Katherine McEwen and Kate Trojanowski.

“As leaders in real estate, fair housing continues to be a top priority for the association,” said HarCAR President Sandra Hopkins. “Many communities face the issue of fair housing and residents need to be aware of how to advocate for themselves. Our annual poster contest allows students to showcase their creativity while learning about the importance of fair housing.”

All participants received goodie bags complete with pencils, pens, highlighters, bookmarks, snacks, t-shirts, and toys provided by HarCAR affiliate members and partners, coupons to local establishments, and a pizza party.

“Our association was thrilled by the number of students who submitted posters this year. It was an honor to celebrate the participants and we look forward to hosting another successful poster contest next year!” said HarCAR CEO Kathy McFadden.