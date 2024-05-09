Klein’s ShopRite celebrates remodel of Main Street store with ribbon-cutting and donations to local charities

Klein’s ShopRite celebrated the reopening of its remodeled Bel Air Main Street location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 3. Here are the details provided:

RIBBON-CUTTING SIGNALS REMODELING OF SUPERMARKET IN BEL AIR

Left to right, Jakob Taylor, Commissioner, Town of Bel Air; Eddie Hopkins, Bel Air Town Manager; Steve Chizmar, Vice-Chairman and Commissioner, Town of Bel Air Air; Angela Robertson, Economic Development Director, Town of Bel Air; Tony Giangiordano, Harford County Councilperson; Samantha Harris, Legislative Assistant to Pat Vincenti, President of the County Council; Sarah Klein (holding daughter Vera and scissors); Jacob Klein, Marshall Klein; Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler; Stephen Klein; Staff member of Delegate Mike Griffith; Michael Klein. (Photo by Mike Blum)





Bel Air, May 5, 2024: A host of celebrities, Town of Bel Air representatives and elected officials gathered to officially commemorate the remodeling of Klein’s ShopRite of N. Main Street supermarket in Bel Air, Maryland, on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Present from the Town of Bel Air were Town Manager Edward Hopkins; Steven Chizmar, Vice-Mayor and Commissioner; Mary Chance, Commissioner; Jakob Taylor, Commissioner; Angela Robertson, Director of Economic Development; Cat Butrim, Economic Development Coordinator; Jenny Erhard, Executive Director, Bel Air Downtown Alliance; and Charles Moore, Chief of Police, BAPD.

Present from Harford County Government were County Executive Bob Cassilly; Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler; Michelle Karczeski, Clerk of the Court; Samantha Harris, Legislative Assistant to Pat Vincenti, President of the County Council; Tony Giangiordano, Harford County Councilperson; and Aaron Penman, Harford County Councilperson.

The Maryland State Delegation was represented by Delegation Chair Teresa Reilly and several staff members.

Also in attendance were luminaries from the Baltimore Sun, Comcast/EFFECTV and Hearst Broadcasting, as well as representatives from many of the subcontractors and suppliers who had worked on the remodeling, including Lynmar Builders, REMCO and ColdTech, and many Town of Bel Air affiliates, committee members and community leaders.

“I want to thank all of our hard-working Associates, who kept the store up and running all during remodeling, and our wonderful suppliers, who managed to totally transform this old grocery shell right in front of our eyes,” said Marshall J. Klein, President and CEO of Klein’s ShopRite.

Mary Chance, Commissioner of the Town of Bel Air, stated “We thank the Klein Family for its continued commitment to presenting an updated and modern facility that will offer a premiere grocery shopping experience to the Town of Bel Air. We also express our deepest gratitude for your never-ending commitment and dedication to the Town of Bel Air community, including your extraordinary generosity,” Chance concluded.

Besides Marshall Klein, members of the Klein family in attendance included Sarah B. Klein, Michael J. Klein, Clara Klein, Jacob Klein, Stephen Klein and David Klein. In addition to cutting the ceremonial ribbon the Klein Family continued its support of local charities by giving donations to Bel Air organizations including Pathfinders for Autism, the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, LASOS, and SARC.