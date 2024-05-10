More than 500 people contributed to 2,000 pounds of unwanted medication collected on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Harford County collected more than 2,000 pounds of unwanted medication from more than 500 residents during Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly speaks with a citizen who dropped off her unwanted medications at the Wegmans in Abingdon during the Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)



Over 2,000 Pounds of Medications Collected During Harford’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BEL AIR, Md., (May 7, 2024) – More than 500 Harford County residents dropped off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal during a successful Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday April 27, 2024.

The collection yielded over 2,107 pounds of expired or no longer needed medications, which reflected an increase over October’s collection of 1,568 pounds. The county-wide collection was organized by Harford County’s Department of Housing & Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local law enforcement, including the Maryland State Police, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air and Havre de Grace Police Departments, and Wegmans.

All types of over-the-counter and prescription medications, along with vitamins and pet medications, were collected from several locations for safe disposal that won’t harm the environment, especially the Chesapeake Bay.

Since 2013, Harford County has collected and destroyed over 48,000 pounds of unwanted medications and the DEA has retrieved over 17.9 million pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused medications. Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.