Section of Heaps School Road in Pylesville to close May 28 for four weeks

A section of Heaps School Road, between Ady Road (MD Route 543) and Ridge Road in Pylesville, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately four weeks for bridge maintenance starting May 28. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Heaps School Road in Pylesville to be Closed for Approximately Four Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (May 21, 2024) – A section of Heaps School Road, between Ady Road (MD Route 543) and Ridge Road in Pylesville, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately four weeks. The closure for bridge maintenance is scheduled to start on or about Tuesday, May 28.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge during the closure. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.