Whitaker Mill Road bridge to close for daytime repairs starting May 13

The Whitaker Mill Road bridge over Winters Run in Bel Air, located between West Ring Factory Road and Old Joppa Road, will be closed to all through traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for approximately one week. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Whitaker Mill Road Bridge in Bel Air to be Closed During Daytime Hours for Approximately One Week

BEL AIR, Md., (May 6, 2024) – The Whitaker Mill Road bridge over Winters Run in Bel Air, located between West Ring Factory Road and Old Joppa Road, will be closed to all through traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for approximately one week. The closure is scheduled to start on or about Monday, May 13, for bridge maintenance.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge during the closure hours. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.