Harford Community College Foundation appoints Casey Snyder as new executive director

Harford Community College Foundation Names New Executive Director

Casey Snyder takes over from retiring Denise Dregier

The Harford Community College Foundation has appointed Casey Snyder the new executive director effective July 6. He takes over from Denise Dregier, who is retiring in July.

Casey Snyder

“We are so fortunate to have incredible talent managing the Harford Community College Foundation. Denise Dregier’s leadership has led to significant growth in the Foundation’s assets, which means the College can assist even more students with scholarships. Casey Snyder has been an important member of the Institutional Advancement Office for the past two years and is poised to take the Foundation to the next level. We are grateful for all Denise, Casey and their team have done to help to make a college education accessible and affordable,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College.

Snyder has served as director for development for the College since 2022. Among his accomplishments over the past two years are maintaining double digit growth in the Annual Harford Owl Fund, growing the Summer Swing Golf Tournament to a record breaking $60,000 net in 2023 while also helping to bring awareness to the mission of the Foundation, and maintaining a commitment to student success through community and board relationships.

In his new role as executive director, Snyder will be responsible for planning, developing and managing all fundraising events for the College and Foundation; soliciting corporate and private gifts; overseeing alumni engagement and grant initiatives; and leading the Office of Institutional Advancement. In addition, he will be a member of the President’s Cabinet.

Two of his top projects in the near future will be working on the Chesapeake Welcome Center naming opportunity campaign. Three of the building’s spaces have been named and additional spaces are available, including the theater and new conference center. Harford Community College’s new strategic plan, Vision 2030, begins in July, and the Foundation plays a key role in helping to eliminate financial barriers to higher education for the College’s students.

Snyder began his career at the Baltimore Area Council Boy Scouts of America, holding several roles including district executive, camping director, district director and field director. Early on in his 17 years with BSA, Snyder found his passion for working with volunteers, community engagement and team development.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Management with a concentration in Adventure Sports and a minor in Leadership Studies from Frostburg State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Baltimore County (2017) and Harford Leadership Academy (2023). He resides in Abingdon with his wife and two daughters.

Dregier, who retires as the Harford Community College Foundation executive director on July 5, has worked in development for the College for 16 years. In 2021 she was appointed the first executive director of the Harford Community College Foundation after having served 11 years as director for college and alumni development. Under her leadership, the Foundation’s net assets have grown from $5 million in 2011 to $20.5 million.

Dregier also spearheaded efforts to modify bylaws, create financial and gift acceptance policies, and develop board protocols including term limits and financial expectations. She also grew a team of three to six that now includes grant efforts. Her work has always been student focused, building external relationships that provide scholarship opportunities and program support to remove financial barriers that prevent students from pursuing their education.

She is an active member of the Harford County community. Dregier has served on the boards of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation of Harford County and Miracle League of Harford County. She is chair of the Maryland Association of Community College Fundraising Professionals and a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Maryland Chapter.

Harford Community College Foundation, founded in 1989, is comprised of a 32-member board who work to raise funds to make a Harford Community College education affordable and accessible. Each year the Foundation awards more than $650,000 in scholarships to students. Its grant portfolio has also helped the College to expand its course offerings into southern Harford County, assisting with the establishment of Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation in Edgewood. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.harford.edu.