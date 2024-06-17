Harford County Watershed Stewards Academy application deadline is June 28: information session is June 20

Volunteers interested in the protection, restoration, and conservation of local waterways are invited to a June 20 information session on Harford County’s Watershed Stewards Academy. Here are the details provided the Harford County government:

Harford County Watershed Stewards Academy Accepting Applications: Information Session June 20

BEL AIR, Md., (June 17, 2024) – The Watershed Stewards Academy trains and supports volunteer community leaders in the protection, restoration, and conservation of local waterways. Graduates of the program will be Master Watershed Stewards and work within their communities to identify pollutants, educate neighbors about stream health, and take actions to improve water quality. Applications are now being accepted for the program which is offered by Harford County Department of Public Works’ Watershed Protection and Restoration Office and University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension.

An information session for potential applicants will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the McFaul Activities Center, 525 West Macphail Road in Bel Air.

The application deadline is July 28 for the program beginning in September 2024 and running through March 2025.

Academy graduates will have learned best management practices for controlling stormwater in a residential setting; the role of native plants in protecting the environment; hands-on practices in stormwater management design and installation; how to educate others about stormwater issues; Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other online tools for assessing and tracking projects, and how to obtain project funding.

Graduates will receive a toolkit, a t-shirt, a polo shirt, business cards, and a certificate as a Master Watershed Steward.

Upon completion of the program, teachers can receive five Maryland State Department of Education Continuing Professional Development credits.

Anyone 18 years or older is welcome to apply, but priority will be given to Harford County residents. Other requirements include basic computer skills, the ability to attend all classes, and a willingness to maintain certification and coordinate projects with the Harford County Watershed Protection and Restoration Office. Class size is limited to 15 participants. Phone interviews will be conducted in August; Tuition is $150, and scholarships are available. For more information, the full course schedule, and applications, visit bit.ly/WatershedStewards or scan the QR code.