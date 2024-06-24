North Harford High School wins first place in Maryland Envirothon Competition for second consecutive year

North Harford High School’s Envirothon Team takes first place in the Maryland Envirothon Competition. Here are the details provided by the school district:



From L-R: Frank DeLuca, Anna O’Leary, Jonathan VanBuskirk, Laura O’Leary, Madelyn Caiazzon, Blake Carberry (Photo provided by Harford County Public Schools)

North Harford High School Envirothon Team Wins State Competition



NHHS Envirothon Team Advances to International Competition

For the second consecutive year, the Envirothon Team from North Harford High School showed off their exceptional knowledge and skills, winning first place at the Maryland Envirothon Competition, held on June 13, 2024, at Mount St. Mary’s University.



The North Harford High Envirothon Team will represent Maryland at the International competition. They will compete against teams from across the United States, Canada, China, and Singapore, showcasing their expertise in environmental science and natural resource management.



Last year’s team, including Blake Carberry, Madalyn Caiazzo, Julia Eakes, Anna O’Leary, and Frank DeLuca placed 10th at the international competition. Coach, and North Harford High School Science Teacher, Laura O’Leary will lead the same group of students, except Julia Eakes who graduated and was replaced by Jonathan VanBuskirk, to this year’s competition in Geneva, New York.



“We are incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and hard work,” said Coach O’Leary. “Their passion for environmental science and their commitment to excellence have brought them this far, and we are excited to see them compete internationally.”



“I am amazed by the talent, knowledge, and determination of these students,” added Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson. “Their achievement reflects the high standards of education and the commitment to environmental education that we strive for in Harford County Public Schools. We congratulate them on their first-place win at the State level and wish them the best of luck as they represent HCPS on the international stage!”



The Harford County, State, and International Envirothon Competitions provide platforms for students to develop leadership skills, collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds, and gain valuable hands-on experience in environmental sciences. This program, locally sponsored by the Harford Soil Conservation District for the past 30 years, helps young environmentalists continue to pursue their passions. Because of this program, and the Harford Soil Conservation District’s support, the students’ contributions to society are bound to be invaluable, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.