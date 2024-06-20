Section of Heaps School Road in Pylesville to reopen at 5 pm today

The section of Heaps School Road that has been closed for bridge repairs is to reopen at 5 p.m. June 20. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo provided by Harford County government

Section of Heaps School Road in Pylesville to be Reopened Thursday, June 20

BEL AIR, Md., (June 20, 2024) – A section of Heaps School Road, between Ady Road (MD Route 543) and Ridge Road in Pylesville, will be reopened to all through traffic starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20 after bridge repairs were completed.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.