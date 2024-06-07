Section of Knopp Road in Jarrettsville to close three months for maintenance starting June 10

Section of Knopp Road in Jarrettsville to be Closed for Approximately Three Months

BEL AIR, Md., (June 3, 2024) – A section of Knopp Road between Rush Road and Rocks Chrome Hill Road in Jarrettsville will be closed to all through traffic for approximately three months. The closure for bridge maintenance is scheduled to start on or about Monday, June 10.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge during the closure. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.