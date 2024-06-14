Volunteers needed for Harford County Bike Camp

Volunteers age 15 and older are needed for the 2024 Harford County Bike Camp from June 24 – 28. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Volunteers Ages 15 and Older Needed for Harford County Bike Camp

BEL AIR, Md., (June 13, 2024) – Looking for a fun and exciting way to give back this summer? Give the gift of riding a bike to Harford County youth with differing abilities. Volunteers are needed at the 2024 Harford County Bike Camp from June 24 – 28.

Through iCanBike services, riders and volunteers are paired at the same time each day for five consecutive days (Monday through Friday). This gives the rider continuity and helps build confidence with their volunteer.

Volunteers must be at least 15 years old and able to attend the same 90-minute session each day of the 5-day camp. This includes 15 minutes of training and a daily debriefing as well as the 75-minute session. No experience is required, just a willingness to get some exercise and be friendly and encouraging to the bike riders.

Volunteers are needed for all sessions, but especially for session 4, which runs from 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. each day of the camp.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3368/Harford-County-Bike-Camp.