61st Annual Havre de Grace Art Show seeks entries

61st Annual Havre de Grace Art Show – Call for Entries

Artists, craftspeople, and authors are invited to apply to this juried show- one of the oldest events in the region.

The 61st Annual Havre de Grace Art show presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse announces a “Call for Entries” for their upcoming October show. Artists, craftspeople, and authors are invited to apply to this juried show.

The Havre de Grace Art Show will take place 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Tydings Memorial Park and Concord Point Park with a connecting waterfront promenade overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay in historic Havre de Grace, Maryland. This outdoor event features artists selling their work, food, entertainment, and children’s activities.

ArtUnion encourages artists to apply works of any medium in this competition by submitting quality images and application online at HdGArtShow.org. Fees are waived for students up to age 18, and fees are reduced for college students who are enrolled in art majors. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications before the deadline of September 20, 2024.

This art show is juried, awarding ribbons and monetary prizes.

Proceeds from the 61st Annual Havre de Grace Art Show will benefit Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse and various local cultural arts projects.

For more information, visit HdGArtShow.org or email HdGArtShow@gmail.com. Please follow and like Havre de Grace Art Show on facebook, Instagram, X and Reddit.