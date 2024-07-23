Agreement stops development of Abingdon Woods; developer to reforest site

The Harford County government announced it has reached an agreement with the developer of Abingdon Woods to stop the planned project and to reforest the site. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford’s Cassilly Administration Secures Agreement to Stop Proposed Development of Abingdon Woods; Developer to Stabilize, Reforest Site

BEL AIR, Md., (July 22, 2024) – Under an agreement secured by the administration of Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, development plans will be abandoned on 327 acres known as Abingdon Woods and the developer will stabilize and reforest the site.

The planned project included more than 2 million square feet of warehouses on forested land near residences, sparking pushback from neighbors and environmental groups.

The project’s preliminary plan was approved in 2020 under the prior county administration. It was later revoked by the Cassilly administration, due in part to the lack of an approved forest conservation plan. The overall proposal drew multiple lawsuits.

The settlement agreement signed earlier this month resolves all pending litigation between Harford County government, landowner Harford Investors, LLC, and developer BTC III I-95 Logistics Center, LLC. It also revokes all previous approvals of development plans and permits.

Under the agreement, the developer will stabilize areas that had been disturbed, build new stormwater management facilities, and reforest portions of the site. That reforestation will include strips of the property bordering Abingdon Road, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the townhomes on Pumpkin Patch Court and Raking Leaf Drive.

Any future development of the property, in whole or in part, would have to start over in compliance with the county zoning code and subdivision regulations.

“Harford County welcomes appropriate development that brings well-paying jobs, boosts economic activity, protects the environment and enhances our quality of life,” County Executive Cassilly said. “That means proposals must fully comply with development requirements before they can move forward – there are no shortcuts. I would like to thank County Attorney Jefferson Blomquist, Director of Planning & Zoning Shane Grimm, Director of Public Works Joe Siemek and their teams for helping us reach this milestone agreement.”