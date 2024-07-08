Bel Air Independence Day Committee announces winners of parade judging, daytime events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced the winners of its July 4th events. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air (July 5, 2024) – The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced today the winners of judging from the 2024 Bel Air Fourth of July Parade, as well as the winners of Bel Air’s July 4, 2024 daytime events:

Marching Unit 1st Place: TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance (Photo courtesy TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance Facebook page)

2024 Parade: BEL AIR — THE NEXT 150 YEARS!

1. Floats

1st Place: “Going for the Gold” by the Smith Family

2nd Place: Beachmont Corn Maze

3rd Place: Theatreworks Live

2. Equestrian / Animal Units

1st Place: Maryland Miniatures

2nd Place: Harford County 4-H

3rd Place: Hall’s Septic Poop Patrol

3. Bands and Drum Corps

1st Place: Bel Air High School

2nd Place: Aberdeen High School

3rd Place: Edgewood High School

4th Place: Joppatowne High School

4. Color Guards

1st Place: Marine Corps League

2nd Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Post 55

5. MARCHING UNITS

1st Place: TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance

2nd Place: Sgt. Push-Up

3rd Place: Harford Cheer

6. MOBILE UNITS

1st Place: R T Auto Works

2nd Place: Bel Air Corvette Club

3rd Place: Michael Rosman’s Circus Camp Stars

7. Emergency Services/Volunteer Fire Companies

1st Place: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.

2nd Place: Level Volunteer Fire Co.

3rd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Co.

8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry: Uptown String Band

9. “Notable Persons” (Units Deserving Particular Mention)

Most Patriotic Entry: Michelle Karczeski, Clerk of the Court

Most Popular with the Crowd: Harford County Councilman Tony “G” Giangiordano

Most Impressive Unit: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

Most Happy to Be Here: Delegate Mike Griffith

Most Unusual Unit in the Parade: Falun Dafa of Washington, D.C.

Funniest Unit in the Parade: SIAB

10. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (in alphabetical order):

1962 M-151 “Mutt” US Army Jeep

APG CECOM BG James Turinetti IV, driven by Don Long

Baha’i’s of Bel Air Float

Crabby Axe Throwing Float

D.A.R, S.A.R. & C.A.R. Float

Gunpowder Mill Racers Mobile Unit

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Unit

Miracle League of Harford County Float

Miss Bel Air 2024 Gianna Romero, driven by David Pace

***

2024 COMPETITION AWARDS — DAYTIME EVENTS on JULY 4, 2024

Note: every effort has been made to spell the names of the winners correctly, and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee apologizes for any errors. All contests were free and open to the public.

HORSESHOE PITCHING:



Men’s Singles:

1st: Ryan Carson of Bel Air

2nd: Mark McNew of Bel Air



Men’s Doubles:

1st: George Algard of Havre de Grace and Matt Hughes of Forest Hill

2nd: Richie Jackson of Perry Hall and John Jones of Perry Hall



Women’s Singles:

1st: Stephanie Price of Parkville

2nd: Reese Shaw of Reisterstown



Women’s Doubles:

1st: Michelle Perouty of Parkville and Vicki Rommel of Sparrows Point

2nd: Stephanie Price of Parkville and Krista Nadalee of Perry Hall

WATER BALLOON TOSS: Total Participants 234



Ages 6 and under:

1st: Percy and Paul Gschwind of Aberdeen

2nd: Abigail and Brittnay Hornar of Bel Air

3rd: Elliot and Jeff Murphy of Forest Hill



Ages 7-10:

1st: Amy and Alex MacCalman of Bel Air

2nd: Alexa and Toby Lanham of Bel Air

3rd: Beckett and Justin Krout of Bel Air



Ages 11-16:

1st: Peyton and Tim Greiner of Bel Air

2nd: Santooman and Kodjo Dossou of Belcamp

3ed: Rowen and Carolyn Liles of Bel Air



Ages 17 and Older:

1st: Molly and Logan Mullaney of Bel Air

2nd: Justin and Stacy Liles of Bel Air

3rd: Laura and Matt Solady of Bel Air

UNCLE SAM SAYS



Ages 5-7:

1st: Trudy Davis of London, England

2nd: Ava Macre of Bel Air

3rd: Steven Gugman of Bel Air



Ages 8-10:

1st: Luke Benesch of Bel Air

2nd: Tioba Dossou of Belcamp

3rd: Paisley Birnbun of Bel Air



Ages 11-13:

1st: Riley Daniels of Bel Air

2nd: Joanna Allgeier of Bel Air

3rd: Emma Knapp of Bel Air



Ages 14 and older:

1st: Madison Battaglia of Bel Air

2nd: Abbey Battaglia of Bel Air

3rd: Matt Battaglia of Bel Air

WATERMELON EATING



Ages 6 and under:

1st: Maverick Horseman of Bel Air

2nd: Allison Brown of Bel Air

3rd: Thomas Gebhart of Bel Air



Ages 7-10:

1st: Luke Beseech of Bel Air

2nd: Shannon Kelleher of Connecticut

3rd: Cenley Daniels of Virginia Beach



Ages 11 – 16:

1st: Max Chuffo of Bel Air

2nd: Rowen Liles of Bel Air

3rd: Thomas Stoever of Churchville



Ages 17 and older:

1st: Melissa Campbell of Bel Air

2nd: Justin Liles of Bel Air

3rd: Conor Mace of Bel Air

Bicycle Rodeo

Age: Tricycle

1st: Lucas Stran

2nd: Josie Myers

3rd: Beckett Ross

5-7

1st: Henry Murdoch

2nd: Mason Freeman

3rd: Arya Stran

8-10

1st: Sobina Majchrzak

2nd: Gavin Stran

3rd: Aubrey Murdoch

11-13

1st: Cyrus Mamen

2nd: Ian Retford

3rd: Ryder Monutt

Best Boy’s Decoration:

Connor Vodarick of Bel Air

Best Girl’s Decoration:

Eloise Lader of Bel Air