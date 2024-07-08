Bel Air Independence Day Committee announces winners of parade judging, daytime events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced the winners of its July 4th events. Here are the details provided:
Bel Air (July 5, 2024) – The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced today the winners of judging from the 2024 Bel Air Fourth of July Parade, as well as the winners of Bel Air’s July 4, 2024 daytime events:
2024 Parade: BEL AIR — THE NEXT 150 YEARS!
1. Floats
1st Place: “Going for the Gold” by the Smith Family
2nd Place: Beachmont Corn Maze
3rd Place: Theatreworks Live
2. Equestrian / Animal Units
1st Place: Maryland Miniatures
2nd Place: Harford County 4-H
3rd Place: Hall’s Septic Poop Patrol
3. Bands and Drum Corps
1st Place: Bel Air High School
2nd Place: Aberdeen High School
3rd Place: Edgewood High School
4th Place: Joppatowne High School
4. Color Guards
1st Place: Marine Corps League
2nd Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
3rd Place: Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Post 55
5. MARCHING UNITS
1st Place: TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance
2nd Place: Sgt. Push-Up
3rd Place: Harford Cheer
6. MOBILE UNITS
1st Place: R T Auto Works
2nd Place: Bel Air Corvette Club
3rd Place: Michael Rosman’s Circus Camp Stars
7. Emergency Services/Volunteer Fire Companies
1st Place: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.
2nd Place: Level Volunteer Fire Co.
3rd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Co.
8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry: Uptown String Band
9. “Notable Persons” (Units Deserving Particular Mention)
Most Patriotic Entry: Michelle Karczeski, Clerk of the Court
Most Popular with the Crowd: Harford County Councilman Tony “G” Giangiordano
Most Impressive Unit: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps
Most Happy to Be Here: Delegate Mike Griffith
Most Unusual Unit in the Parade: Falun Dafa of Washington, D.C.
Funniest Unit in the Parade: SIAB
10. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (in alphabetical order):
1962 M-151 “Mutt” US Army Jeep
APG CECOM BG James Turinetti IV, driven by Don Long
Baha’i’s of Bel Air Float
Crabby Axe Throwing Float
D.A.R, S.A.R. & C.A.R. Float
Gunpowder Mill Racers Mobile Unit
Harford County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Unit
Miracle League of Harford County Float
Miss Bel Air 2024 Gianna Romero, driven by David Pace
2024 COMPETITION AWARDS — DAYTIME EVENTS on JULY 4, 2024
Note: every effort has been made to spell the names of the winners correctly, and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee apologizes for any errors. All contests were free and open to the public.
HORSESHOE PITCHING:
Men’s Singles:
1st: Ryan Carson of Bel Air
2nd: Mark McNew of Bel Air
Men’s Doubles:
1st: George Algard of Havre de Grace and Matt Hughes of Forest Hill
2nd: Richie Jackson of Perry Hall and John Jones of Perry Hall
Women’s Singles:
1st: Stephanie Price of Parkville
2nd: Reese Shaw of Reisterstown
Women’s Doubles:
1st: Michelle Perouty of Parkville and Vicki Rommel of Sparrows Point
2nd: Stephanie Price of Parkville and Krista Nadalee of Perry Hall
WATER BALLOON TOSS: Total Participants 234
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Percy and Paul Gschwind of Aberdeen
2nd: Abigail and Brittnay Hornar of Bel Air
3rd: Elliot and Jeff Murphy of Forest Hill
Ages 7-10:
1st: Amy and Alex MacCalman of Bel Air
2nd: Alexa and Toby Lanham of Bel Air
3rd: Beckett and Justin Krout of Bel Air
Ages 11-16:
1st: Peyton and Tim Greiner of Bel Air
2nd: Santooman and Kodjo Dossou of Belcamp
3ed: Rowen and Carolyn Liles of Bel Air
Ages 17 and Older:
1st: Molly and Logan Mullaney of Bel Air
2nd: Justin and Stacy Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Laura and Matt Solady of Bel Air
UNCLE SAM SAYS
Ages 5-7:
1st: Trudy Davis of London, England
2nd: Ava Macre of Bel Air
3rd: Steven Gugman of Bel Air
Ages 8-10:
1st: Luke Benesch of Bel Air
2nd: Tioba Dossou of Belcamp
3rd: Paisley Birnbun of Bel Air
Ages 11-13:
1st: Riley Daniels of Bel Air
2nd: Joanna Allgeier of Bel Air
3rd: Emma Knapp of Bel Air
Ages 14 and older:
1st: Madison Battaglia of Bel Air
2nd: Abbey Battaglia of Bel Air
3rd: Matt Battaglia of Bel Air
WATERMELON EATING
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Maverick Horseman of Bel Air
2nd: Allison Brown of Bel Air
3rd: Thomas Gebhart of Bel Air
Ages 7-10:
1st: Luke Beseech of Bel Air
2nd: Shannon Kelleher of Connecticut
3rd: Cenley Daniels of Virginia Beach
Ages 11 – 16:
1st: Max Chuffo of Bel Air
2nd: Rowen Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Thomas Stoever of Churchville
Ages 17 and older:
1st: Melissa Campbell of Bel Air
2nd: Justin Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Conor Mace of Bel Air
Bicycle Rodeo
Age: Tricycle
1st: Lucas Stran
2nd: Josie Myers
3rd: Beckett Ross
5-7
1st: Henry Murdoch
2nd: Mason Freeman
3rd: Arya Stran
8-10
1st: Sobina Majchrzak
2nd: Gavin Stran
3rd: Aubrey Murdoch
11-13
1st: Cyrus Mamen
2nd: Ian Retford
3rd: Ryder Monutt
Best Boy’s Decoration:
Connor Vodarick of Bel Air
Best Girl’s Decoration:
Eloise Lader of Bel Air