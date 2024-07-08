Bel Air Independence Day Committee announces winners of parade judging, daytime events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced the winners of its July 4th events. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air (July 5, 2024) – The Bel Air Independence Day Committee announced today the winners of judging from the 2024 Bel Air Fourth of July Parade, as well as the winners of Bel Air’s July 4, 2024 daytime events:

Marching Unit 1st Place: TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance (Photo courtesy TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance Facebook page)

2024 Parade: BEL AIR — THE NEXT 150 YEARS!

1. Floats

1st Place: “Going for the Gold” by the Smith Family

2nd Place: Beachmont Corn Maze

3rd Place: Theatreworks Live

2. Equestrian / Animal Units

1st Place: Maryland Miniatures

2nd Place: Harford County 4-H

3rd Place: Hall’s Septic Poop Patrol

3. Bands and Drum Corps

1st Place: Bel Air High School

2nd Place: Aberdeen High School

3rd Place: Edgewood High School

4th Place: Joppatowne High School

4. Color Guards

1st Place: Marine Corps League

2nd Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Post 55

5. MARCHING UNITS 

1st Place: TwirlTasTix/Relevé Dance

2nd Place: Sgt. Push-Up

3rd Place: Harford Cheer

6. MOBILE UNITS 

1st Place: R T Auto Works

2nd Place: Bel Air Corvette Club

3rd Place: Michael Rosman’s Circus Camp Stars

7. Emergency Services/Volunteer Fire Companies

1st Place: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.

2nd Place: Level Volunteer Fire Co.

3rd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Co.

8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry: Uptown String Band

9. “Notable Persons” (Units Deserving Particular Mention)

Most Patriotic Entry: Michelle Karczeski, Clerk of the Court

Most Popular with the Crowd: Harford County Councilman Tony “G” Giangiordano

Most Impressive Unit: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

Most Happy to Be Here: Delegate Mike Griffith

Most Unusual Unit in the Parade: Falun Dafa of Washington, D.C.

Funniest Unit in the Parade: SIAB

10. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade (in alphabetical order):

1962 M-151 “Mutt” US Army Jeep

APG CECOM BG James Turinetti IV, driven by Don Long

Baha’i’s of Bel Air Float

Crabby Axe Throwing Float

D.A.R, S.A.R. & C.A.R. Float

Gunpowder Mill Racers Mobile Unit

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Unit

Miracle League of Harford County Float

Miss Bel Air 2024 Gianna Romero, driven by David Pace

***

2024 COMPETITION AWARDS — DAYTIME EVENTS on JULY 4, 2024

Note: every effort has been made to spell the names of the winners correctly, and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee apologizes for any errors. All contests were free and open to the public.

HORSESHOE PITCHING:

Men’s Singles:
1st: Ryan Carson of Bel Air
2nd: Mark McNew of Bel Air

Men’s Doubles:
1st: George Algard of Havre de Grace and Matt Hughes of Forest Hill
2nd: Richie Jackson of Perry Hall and John Jones of Perry Hall

Women’s Singles:
1st: Stephanie Price of Parkville
2nd: Reese Shaw of Reisterstown

Women’s Doubles:
1st: Michelle Perouty of Parkville and Vicki Rommel of Sparrows Point
2nd: Stephanie Price of Parkville and Krista Nadalee of Perry Hall

WATER BALLOON TOSS: Total Participants 234

Ages 6 and under:
1st: Percy and Paul Gschwind of Aberdeen
2nd: Abigail and Brittnay Hornar of Bel Air
3rd: Elliot and Jeff Murphy of Forest Hill

Ages 7-10:
1st: Amy and Alex MacCalman of Bel Air
2nd: Alexa and Toby Lanham of Bel Air
3rd: Beckett and Justin Krout of Bel Air

Ages 11-16:
1st: Peyton and Tim Greiner of Bel Air
2nd: Santooman and Kodjo Dossou of Belcamp
3ed: Rowen and Carolyn Liles of Bel Air

Ages 17 and Older:
1st: Molly and Logan Mullaney of Bel Air
2nd: Justin and Stacy Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Laura and Matt Solady of Bel Air

UNCLE SAM SAYS

Ages 5-7:
1st: Trudy Davis of London, England
2nd: Ava Macre of Bel Air
3rd: Steven Gugman of Bel Air

Ages 8-10:
1st: Luke Benesch of Bel Air
2nd: Tioba Dossou of Belcamp
3rd: Paisley Birnbun of Bel Air

Ages 11-13:
1st: Riley Daniels of Bel Air
2nd: Joanna Allgeier of Bel Air

3rd: Emma Knapp of Bel Air

Ages 14 and older:
1st: Madison Battaglia of Bel Air
2nd: Abbey Battaglia of Bel Air
3rd: Matt Battaglia of Bel Air

WATERMELON EATING

Ages 6 and under:
1st: Maverick Horseman of Bel Air
2nd: Allison Brown of Bel Air
3rd: Thomas Gebhart of Bel Air

Ages 7-10:
1st: Luke Beseech of Bel Air
2nd: Shannon Kelleher of Connecticut
3rd: Cenley Daniels of Virginia Beach

Ages 11 – 16:
1st: Max Chuffo of Bel Air
2nd: Rowen Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Thomas Stoever of Churchville

Ages 17 and older:
1st: Melissa Campbell of Bel Air
2nd: Justin Liles of Bel Air
3rd: Conor Mace of Bel Air

Bicycle Rodeo

Age: Tricycle

1st: Lucas Stran
2nd: Josie Myers
3rd: Beckett Ross

5-7

1st: Henry Murdoch
2nd: Mason Freeman
3rd: Arya Stran

8-10

1st: Sobina Majchrzak
2nd: Gavin Stran
3rd: Aubrey Murdoch

11-13

1st: Cyrus Mamen
2nd: Ian Retford
3rd: Ryder Monutt

Best Boy’s Decoration:

Connor Vodarick of Bel Air

Best Girl’s Decoration:

Eloise Lader of Bel Air

