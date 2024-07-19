Community Foundation of Harford County names Susan Butcher Roarty as Director of Development and Donor Engagement

The Community Foundation of Harford County has named Susan Butcher Roarty as Director of Development and Donor Engagement. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF HARFORD COUNTY APPOINTS SUSAN BUTCHER ROARTY DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AND DONOR ENGAGEMENT



New Role Will help Strengthen Community Support and Donor Engagement Initiatives

Bel Air, MD – July 8, 2024 – The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), an organization dedicated to building and managing permanent endowments to support the quality of life in Harford County, announced today the appointment of Susan Butcher Roarty as Director of Development and Donor Engagement.

Susan Butcher Roarty (Photo courtesy CFHC)

“We are delighted to welcome Susan to the CFHC Team,” said Jennifer Farrell, executive director of CFHC. “Between her love of all things Harford County and her deep experience in the nonprofit field, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Susan and build more resources to expand our impact in Harford County, both today and many years from now.”

“As a lifelong resident of Harford County, I am beyond excited to join the Team at CFHC, stated Susan. “The Foundation unites two of my greatest passions: to empower individuals towards the gift of philanthropy and to use that philanthropy to benefit those within our cherished Harford County community. I am proud to call Harford County home and grateful to have been raised here by a loving family who embraces opportunities to give back.”

“Susan will work alongside a passionate group of community leaders to continue CFHC’s important work of strengthening the Harford County community,” stated Joseph S. Boddiford, III, chairman of the board of directors of CFHC. “We are honored to have Susan as part of our organization, dedicated to meeting the needs of our community today while building support to ensure Harford County remains a vibrant place for generations to come.”

Prior to her new role with CFHC, Susan most recently worked at The John Carroll School, first in the Admissions Office and then transitioned to the Advancement Office, where she worked as the Director of Development. She is a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy, participated in the Next Generation Leadership Council of the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, served on boards including the Dresher Foundation (current), The Albert P. Close Foundation (current), Harford Day School (current), and The John Carroll School as well as volunteered for a number of local nonprofits including Maryland Center for the Arts, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, and Inner County Outreach.

To learn more about The Community Foundation of Harford County, please visit: cfharfordcounty.org