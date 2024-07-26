Harford Bank appoints Allyson Riggs VP, Manager of Mortgage Lending

Harford Bank has announced the appointment of Allyson Riggs as Vice President, Manager of Mortgage Lending. Here are the details provided by the bank:

Harford Bank Welcomes Allyson Riggs as VP, Manager of Mortgage Lending

Aberdeen, MD – Harford Bank is excited to announce the appointment of Allyson Riggs as Vice President, Manager of Mortgage Lending. Ms. Riggs brings extensive experience and a fresh vision to Harford Bank’s mortgage lending operations.

Allyson Riggs

Allyson Riggs joins Harford Bank after a distinguished 30-year tenure at Wells Fargo where she successfully managed a high-performing team. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry and commitment to customer service have earned her a reputation as a dynamic leader.

As Vice President, Manager of Mortgage Lending, Allyson will be responsible for shaping Harford Bank’s mortgage lending strategy, optimizing loan processes, and ensuring the delivery of exceptional service to our clients. Her role is crucial in maintaining Harford Bank’s reputation as a trusted financial partner in the community.

“Allyson’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the region’s preferred mortgage lender,” said Lorrie Schenning, EVP, Chief Lending Officer. “Her strategic vision and passion are exactly what we need to navigate the evolving landscape of mortgage lending.”

Allyson expressed her eagerness to join the Harford Bank family, saying, “Harford Bank’s dedication to community and customer service resonates with my professional philosophy. I am eager to contribute to the bank’s growth and to ensure that we continue to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

________

Harford Bank is locally owned and managed, offering both commercial and retail banking products to individuals, businesses, and public sector consumers. Founded in 1964, Harford Bank serves customers locally across its branches in Harford and Cecil counties, with extended reach through its online banking platforms. A comprehensive and full-service financial institution, Harford Bank is committed to superior customer service and its philosophy of strength rooted in community.