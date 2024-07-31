Harford Community College and Towson University have signed an agreement designed to create an enrollment pathway for students enrolled at Harford to easily transfer to Towson University in Northeastern Maryland upon completing an associate degree. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Pictured, (L to R): Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg, Towson University President, and Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College President. (Photo courtesy Towson University)

Harford Community College and Towson University Sign Agreement for Dual Admissions

Harford Community College and Towson University have signed an agreement that will make access to an undergraduate degree even simpler for students in northeastern Maryland.

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College President, and Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg, Towson University President, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a July visit at Towson University. The agreement between the two institutions is designed to create a seamless enrollment pathway for students enrolled at Harford to easily transfer to Towson University in Northeastern Maryland (TUNE) upon completing an associate degree.

The initiative enables students to be admitted to Harford with a predetermined intention of transferring to one of TUNE’s programs to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The MOU provides prospective Harford students with a clear and defined academic pathway from the start of their college journey to earning both associate and bachelor’s degrees. Students in the program will be guaranteed admission to TUNE upon successful award of an associate degree from Harford Community College.

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Towson University on this initiative. This collaboration ensures a seamless transfer process to Towson University in Northeastern Maryland for Harford Community College students by minimizing obstacles, uncertainty, and the risk of credit loss. It exemplifies our commitment to creating clear and defined academic pathways for our students to help them accomplish their goals.”

Recognized nationally for student success and inclusive excellence, TU is a destination for more than 25 percent of students who transfer to a four-year university in Maryland.

“As the preferred destination in our state for students transferring in to complete an undergraduate degree, Towson University is proud to partner with Harford Community College to continue serving northeastern Maryland,” said TU President Mark R. Ginsberg. “With established partnerships through TU Northeastern Maryland (TUNE), this agreement advances the opportunities that TU is providing for our state’s students.”

The direct admissions pipeline strengthens the strategic alliance between Harford and Towson University. By leveraging existing articulation agreements and the geographical proximity of Towson University in Northeastern Maryland facilities, Harford can help students seeking a streamlined and efficient route to higher education.

Undergraduate programs currently offered at TUNE include Business Administration, Leadership & Management (B.S.), Communication Studies (B.S.), Early Childhood/Special Education (B.S.), Elementary/Special Education (B.S.), Information Technology (B.S.), Nursing (A.T.B.), Nursing (R.N. to B.S.), Psychology (B.S.), and Sociology, Criminal Justice Concentration (B.S.). Harford and TU continue to work together to identify new programs to add to the programs currently offered. Additional information is available at https://www.towson.edu/academics/undergraduate/tune/programs.html.

About Harford Community College

Harford Community College offers more than 90 affordable degree programs and 65+ career and workforce programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College has been helping Harford Countians achieve their goals since 1957. For more information, visit https://www.harford.edu/.

About Towson University & TUNE

Towson University is Maryland’s university of opportunities. With more than 150 years of experiencepushing possibilities, TU is a nationally recognized leader in inclusive excellence, social mobility, research and discovery. As the largest university in greater Baltimore, TU’s momentum is always accelerating, with more than 20,000 students and 100 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs. Towson University in Northeastern Maryland (TUNE) is located across from the campus of Harford Community College and offers transfer students the flexibility to pursue a four-year degree after they complete an associate degree at a community college. For more information, visit www.Towson.edu.