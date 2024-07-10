Harford Financial Group announces promotion, new hire and interns

Harford Financial Group has promoted and hired new staff members and interns. Here are the details provided by the firm:

Harford Financial Group welcomes Elie Fraiji, Austin O’Donnell and Eddie Meredith to the firm and announces the promotion of Meghan Rafferty Flanders. (Photo by Melissa Anne Busler)



Harford Financial Group Announces Promotion, New Staff Member and Interns

Bel Air, Md., July 1, 2024 – Harford Financial Group has promoted and hired new staff members and interns.

Meghan Rafferty Flanders, who joined the firm nearly a year ago as a client relationship specialist, has been promoted to marketing coordinator. Among her responsibilities in this role are coordinating social media, editing and designing the firm’s quarterly newsletter, and organizing client events.

Austin O’Donnell joined Harford Financial Group as a client service associate on the Certified Financial Planner™ career track. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Towson University and an associate degree in the same major from Harford Community College.

For more than 25 years Harford Financial Group has offered an in-depth summer internship program.

Two interns have joined the firm this summer–Elie Fraiji and Edward Meredith. Fraiji, a graduate of The John Carroll School, is studying financial economics at UMBC. Meredith received his bachelor’s in Business Administration from Albright College in May and is a graduate of Manchester Valley High School. Harford Financial Group is planning to expand its internship to a year-round program, with the hope that the interns will eventually join the firm’s service team to pursue the advisor career path.

Five current staffers–Melissa Mullan, Certified Financial Planner™ and lead advisor; Bryce Harrison, Certified Financial Planner™ and investment advisor representative; Mallory Evans, registered assistant; Michael Clayton; associate advisor; and John Sieracki IV, registered assistant, started their careers at Harford Financial Group as interns.

“Investing in quality team members to assist our clients with life-centered financial planning is a core value at Harford Financial Group. A financial services firm is only as strong as its employees, and we at Harford Financial Group strive to make sure we work with colleagues whose knowledge and passion are to help our clients live their best lives possible,” said Adam Freeland CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “We are particularly pleased to work with those who are just starting their careers and are proud of the many staff members who were interns and continued their careers with us over the years.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.