Applicants sought for Harford County Police Accountability Board’s Charging Committee

The Harford County Police Accountability Board seeks applicants for the open position on its committee that decides whether disciplinary action is warranted and determines discipline in accordance with a state-mandated matrix. The application deadline is Aug. 30. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancy on Charging Committee for Harford County Police Accountability Board

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 1, 2024) – Applications are open until August 30 to fill a vacancy on the Administrative Charging Committee for the Harford County Police Accountability Board (PAB).

Required by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the PAB receives citizens’ complaints of police misconduct and forwards them to law enforcement for investigation. Once an investigation is complete, the Administrative Charging Committee decides whether disciplinary action is warranted and determines discipline in accordance with a state-mandated matrix.

Committee members must be 21 or older, live in Harford County, and be legal residents of the United States. They must agree to a background check and be able to commit a significant amount of time each month. Active law enforcement officers are not eligible to apply.

To the extent practicable, committee members should have experience in civil rights; law enforcement; criminal law; community policing; policing standards; criminology; personnel management and discipline; juvenile justice administration, and other experience that may be valuable to the committee.

Applicants must submit a brief statement of interest in serving on the committee and describe any relevant experience, in addition to other requirements.

The successful applicant will be required to complete training mandated by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The application form is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/County-Executive-13/Police-Accountability-Board-Charging-Com-387.

A paper application is available upon request by calling 410-638-3420.