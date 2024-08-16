(L to R): Brian Walker, Chair, Harford Community College Board of Trustees, with David Jimenez, at the swearing in ceremony in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy Harford Community College)

Governor Wes Moore has appointed David Jimenez to the Harford Community College Board of Trustees. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Governor Wes Moore Appoints David Jimenez to Harford Community College Board of Trustees

Current trustees Karen Holt and Steve Linkous also reappointed for five-year terms

Governor Wes Moore has appointed David Jimenez to the nine-member Harford Community College Board of Trustees for a five-year term expiring on June 30, 2029. Jimenez was sworn in at the Office of the Clerk of the Court in Bel Air on August 9, 2024. Trustees Karen Holt and Steve Linkous were reappointed to the Board. Trustee Holt joined Jimenez at Friday’s ceremony to renew her oath of office.

“It’s a great honor to serve with an institution so critical to our continued success in Harford County and Maryland. Harford Community College is committed to providing quality education and opportunities for our community members and continuing opportunities for further growth of our workforce. I’m thrilled to serve as a trustee and help Harford write the next chapters in their journey to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving business environment with graduates ready to excel and thrive in their careers,” stated Jimenez.

David Jimenez is the Vice President for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation for Jacobs Technology. Prior to joining Jacobs, he was the Vice President of C5ISR programs for SAIC after retiring from 38 years of government service.

Jimenez served as the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army for Test and Evaluation, advised Army leadership, and oversaw test and evaluation for the Department of the Army and OSD. As Technical Director and Deputy to the Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Command, he managed significant tests, a vast infrastructure, and a large workforce. His career includes leading the Army Evaluation Center, the Developmental Test Command, and technical roles in space communications.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology, a Master’s in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University and completed the National Senior Executive Leadership Program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Jimenez is the recipient of the David Packard Award, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Superior Civilian Service (4), DA staff instrument, the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, and various other awards and distinctions.

Karen Holt has been a member of the Board since December 2021. She is Director of the Harford County Department of Economic Development, leading business attraction and retention efforts of a dynamic team committed to a diversified business ecosystem and high quality of life. Holt is Harford County Government’s primary liaison to Aberdeen Proving Ground and more than 100 defense contractors with an established presence in the county. A partner with the Greater Baltimore Committee and its Tech Hub designation, her economic development strategy focuses on a technical skilled workforce; industry, government, and academic collaboration; and a Come-Grow-Thrive approach for both small business and corporate investment. Her dedicated commitment to defense, data science, cybersecurity, healthcare, agriculture, sports tourism, and trade certifications makes the Department of Economic Development a strong partner with Harford Community College.

Holt is currently President of the Association of Defense Communities, a national, 300+ member organization dedicated to advancing issues that build strong defense communities and strengthen the ability of service members to defend the nation. She is a board member of the Army Alliance and the Susquehanna Workforce Network and serves as community outreach liaison with local chapter boards of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and the Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association (AFCEA).

Holt’s term expires June 30, 2029.

Steve Linkous is President and CEO of The Harford Mutual Insurance Group, in Bel Air, MD, one of the oldest insurance carriers in the country (formed 1842). He has been with the company since 1985 and in his current role since 2006. He joined the College’s Board of Trustees in August of 2019 and is a lifelong resident of Harford County.

Linkous has served on the boards for several local nonprofit organizations, including the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Baltimore Area Boy Scouts of America, and the Harford County Public Library, while volunteering for numerous organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and SARC. In the property and casualty industry, he serves locally as a director for Baltimore Equitable Insurance and nationally as a member of the Insurance Information Institutes’ Executive Leadership Committee.

Linkous began his post-secondary studies at Harford Community College and went on to earn a B.S. in Information Systems Management from University of Maryland University College. He is also a graduate of the Institutes’ Executive Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

His term expires June 30, 2029.