Harford Community College to offer data science courses open to public at Harford’s CONVERGE Innovation Center in Aberdeen

Harford Community College is offering two data science courses at the CONVERGE Innovation Center in Aberdeen to prepare students for careers within and outside Aberdeen Proving Ground. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Data Science Courses Open to Public at Harford’s CONVERGE Innovation Center in Aberdeen



BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 26, 2024) – Beginning Tuesday, August 27, Harford Community College will offer two data science courses at the CONVERGE Innovation Center in Aberdeen, located at 1201 Technology Drive. The classes are Intro to Data Science, which provides students with an overview of theoretical and practical aspects of data science, and Database Management and Database Systems, which provides a foundation of database concepts.

Primarily, students will be Department of Army Civilians working on Aberdeen Proving Ground who are seeking Data Science Certificates. These courses are also open for the public to register.

The CONVERGE Innovation Center was chosen as the course’s location as the region’s new center for advancing technology and building a highly skilled workforce and Harford County’s established partnership with the community college.

Courses will be held Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 – 11 a.m. through mid-December.

“We are excited to host these classes at the CONVERGE Center to help build Harford’s workforce and support the vital work inside and outside the gates at Aberdeen Proving Ground,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

To learn more about the courses, visit go.harford.edu/data-science.

For more information on CONVERGE and its resources, contact Larry Muzzelo, assistant director of the Department of Economic Development, at lmuzzelo@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3341.