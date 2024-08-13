Harford County officials break ground on Riverside Fire Station in Belcamp

Harford County officials broke ground July 31 for a new fire station in Belcamp. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County officials and members of the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company break ground for the new Riverside Fire Station in Belcamp July 31st. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford Breaks Ground on New Riverside Fire Station in Belcamp

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 6, 2024) – Harford County officials broke ground July 31 for a new fire station in Belcamp. The $10M county-funded project will be an additional site of the Abingdon Fire Company and will be known as the Riverside Fire Station. Located off MD 543 with easy access to I-95 and Rt. 40, the new station will have three bays for fire and EMS units, bunk rooms and a training room. Completion is expected in November 2025.

“The Riverside Fire Station fills a critical gap in our emergency response network,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank the Abingdon Fire Company and all our volunteer fire companies for their dedication and vital services they provide to our citizens.”

Harford’s volunteer fire companies are always in need of volunteers. To learn how you can make a difference in your community, visit www.harfordvolunteer.com.