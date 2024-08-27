Harford County Public Library Foundation launches its Game Changers Business Speaker Series Sept. 11 with Dr. Anirban Basu

Harford County Public Library Foundation launches its Game Changers Business Speaker Series on September 11 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Md., August 27, 2024 — Harford County Public Library Foundation launches its Game Changers Business Speaker Series on September 11 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Dr. Anirban Basu

Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, Inc., will discuss “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly,” an in-depth analysis of major factors shaping economic outcomes, including interest rates, global conflict, wage dynamics, business confidence and demographics. He will also forecast for the coming year, providing valuable insights for economic stakeholders.

Game Changers featuring Anirban Basu is presented by The Kelly Group. The breakfast sponsor is APGFCU, and partner sponsors are Harford County Chamber of Commerce and Venture Access. Partner sponsorships are available and include four tickets to the event.

“The Game Changers Business Speaker Series aims to equip business leaders and those interested in planning for the future with the information they need to navigate a constantly evolving landscape. The library serves as an essential partner in empowering businesses and professionals for success, offering a wealth of resources for starting and expanding successful ventures, and the Game Changers Business Speaker Series is just one of our many initiatives,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are excited to have Dr. Anirban Basu as our speaker, and we sincerely appreciate the generous support of our sponsors for their invaluable contribution in reintroducing this economic resource to the Library.”

“At The Kelly Group, we believe that vibrant communities are built on a foundation of knowledge and collaboration. We are proud to sponsor the Harford County Public Library’s Game Changer Business Speaker Series and to support organizations that fuel innovation and foster partnership. We are committed to empowering local businesses, strengthening families and fortifying our community through meaningful connection,” said Bryan Kelly, CFP, founding partner, The Kelly Group.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program from 9 to 10 a.m. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a continental breakfast. To purchase tickets, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11177112.

Harford County Public Library offers valuable business resources, including meeting rooms, professional databases and tools for creating multimedia content such as blogs and marketing materials. Key resources for small business professionals include information on starting a business, entrepreneurship, business management and grant writing. Additionally, the Library provides internet access, including hotspots, printing services and online learning programs. It also offers access to a wide range of online and print databases and publications, including the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

For more information about the Game Changers Business Speaker Series including sponsorship opportunities, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement, at 410-273-5600 x6513 or visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funding and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.