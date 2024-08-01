Harford County Public Library to host author Hannah McKinnon Aug. 20 at Abingdon Library

Harford County Public Library is to host author Hannah McKinnon during her national book tour for “The Summer Club” from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Author Hannah McKinnon

August 20 Meet the Author event at the Abingdon Library focuses on McKinnon’s new book, “The Summer Club”

Abingdon, Md., August 1, 2024 — Harford County Public Library hosts Hannah McKinnon during her national book tour at a Meet the Author event to discuss her new book, “The Summer Club,” on August 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. McKinnon will be joined in conversation with local author and executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation, Jennifer Vido.

Hannah McKinnon (Photo by Kate Wark Photography).



“A great beach read is always so popular with our customers, especially those written by acclaimed author Hannah McKinnon. She is a customer favorite,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so pleased to welcome Hannah to the Abingdon Library, and it will be a night to remember.”

This sharply written, refreshing new novel, perfect for fans of Elin Hilderbrand and Jennifer Weiner, takes place at Mayhaven, an exclusive New England beach club that’s long been the best-kept secret in Massachusetts.

“The Summer Club” features Darcy Birch, who is supposed to be experiencing the summer of her life, but a few things stand in her way, like her family and job as a camp counselor. Then there are the new neighbors–Flick Creevy and his family, who park their RV in the Birches’ backyard. Pushed to get a job at Mayhaven, Flick’s eyes are opened to the ways of the upper crust and the fact that either you’re on the inside or the outside.

Following the presentation, there will be Q&A with the author as well as a book signing and photo opportunity. Attendees are encouraged to purchase “The Summer Club” at their favorite bookseller and bring it with them that night for the author to sign. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11236591. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.