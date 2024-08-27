Harford County Public Library to host five Meet the Author Events this fall

Harford County Public Library is hosting several Meet the Author events starting in early September. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Five Meet the Author Events in the Fall

Topics include a Lowcountry romance, science and psychology behind human behavior, immigrant families coming to America, life in the 1960s and WW II

Belcamp, Md., August 19, 2024 — Harford County Public Library is hosting several Meet the Author events in the fall. Topics range from a Lowcountry romance, science and psychology behind human behavior, immigrant families coming to America, life in the 1960s and WW II.

“The upcoming Meet the Author events provide opportunities to hear from amazing writers who will transport our customers to a variety of locales and time periods,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “It is a pleasure to welcome these authors, and I look forward to adding their books to my growing to-read list.”

Following is information about each Meet the Author gathering:

Jennifer Vido, September 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library: Local author Vido celebrates “Serenity by the Sea,” Book 2 in the Gull Island series at this event. Celebrity designer Hailey Maybank escapes to Gull Island to reinvent herself after a high-profile divorce, lending her expertise on a renovation project. Can she risk her professional reputation for a chance at love? Will Purdey vies for a partnership in the family business by showcasing his design skills on the firm’s latest project. Will his growing attraction for the colorful artist allow him to complete the job? Vido, who is the executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation, will be joined in conversation with The Honorable David E. Carey, associate judge, District Court of Maryland. Copies of “Serenity by the Sea” will be available for purchase and signing after the event. For registration and more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11207542.

Paul Hylenski, September 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library: Hylenski will be in conversation discussing his latest book, “The Secret Code of Influence,” and previous work, “Error-Proofing Humans.” Through learning the science and psychology behind human behavior and how to effectively influence it, attendees will learn how to customize their work and home environment to minimize errors and achieve optimum health and productivity. Hylenski is a native of Newark, Del., and a Marine Corp veteran. He is an aerospace manufacturing director and founder of Quantum Leap Academy and resides in Ellicott City. Attendees are encouraged to purchase Hylenski’s books at their favorite bookseller and bring them with them that night for the author to sign. For registration and more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11247010.

Susan Muaddi Darraj, September 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Abingdon Library: Award-winning author Darraj will discuss her latest novel, “Behind You Is the Sea.” Funny and touching, “Behind You Is the Sea” brings readers into the homes and lives of three families of Palestinian immigrants who’ve all found a different welcome in America, weaving a complex social fabric replete with weddings, funerals, broken hearts and devastating secrets. Darraj is the recipient of an American Book Award, two Arab-American Book Awards, Rose Nader Award and a Maryland State Arts Council Independent Artists Award. In 2018, she was named a USA Artists Ford Fellow. Her books include her linked short story collection, A Curious Land, as well as the Farah Rocks children’s book series. She lives in Baltimore, where she teaches creative writing at Harford Community College and the Johns Hopkins University. For registration and more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11213138.

F. Kennerly Clay, October 26, 2 to 3 p.m., Bel Air Library: Clay, of Wayne, Pa., will be reading from her memoir, “Letters from East of Nowhere – Daddy’s Words to Live, Drink & Die By.” The book is about the consequences of a life free of commitments against a backdrop of wandering, music and overindulgence. It was the free-spirited lifestyle romanticized in Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel “On the Road” that beckoned to Clay’s father, which also led him to a lifetime of failed relationships, mishaps with the law and a never-ending struggle with alcoholism. In the writing of “Letters from East of Nowhere,” Clay has found her own voice, delivering an honest reflection on life, on the passionate craziness of the Sixties and on learning to love a man who would always choose alcohol over everything else. She is the co-author of “The Buzz on Travel” and “Calling of Ancestors: Finding Forgotten Secrets in My DNA.” Clay resides with her husband and two sons outside Philadelphia. Copies of the book will be available to purchase at the program. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11250645.

J.R. Miller, November 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Abingdon Library: Author and Maryland native Miller returns to discuss his latest novel, “Now We Are Orphans.” Set in Lourdes, France, against the back drop of WWII, “Now We Are Orphans” tells the story of a boy’s journey from his family in France, to orphanages in England and eventually to the United States. It is a story of family loved, lost and rediscovered. Purchase your copy of “Now We Are Orphans” from your favorite bookseller and bring it along for the author to sign. For registration and more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11207139.

Meet the Author events are open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.